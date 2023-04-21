Gunman on the run after jumping bail

Ronald Ernesto Swaby

(CNS): Ronald Ernesto Swaby (28), who was recently convicted of possessing an imitation firearm with the intent of committing an offence, has jumped bailed. Swaby was due to be sentenced this week but failed to attend the scheduled court appearance. His bail has now been revoked and police are asking the public to help them track him down.

Given his conviction for a serious criminal offence, Swaby is considered a fugitive evading the criminal justice process, so anyone who helps or harbours him is also committing a criminal offence, police said. The RCIPS will investigate anyone who assists him to evade justice and they could face jail time if convicted.

The police said Swaby should not be approached by members of the public. Anyone who sees him should call 911.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or 911 if the circumstances are time-sensitive. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.