Cayman Islands to get storm surge map

Premier Panton and staff from his ministry, CINWS and HMCI meet with visiting representatives of NOAA, the Regional Association IV Hurricane Committee, and US Air Force Reserve

(CNS): The Cayman Islands has been given priority consideration for storm surge modelling under a United States Agency for International Development (USAID) programme to advance early warnings of storm surges and strengthen preparedness across the Caribbean. The programme will develop maps to assess and visualise storm surge risk, as well as strengthen capacity for early warnings.

Having this kind of information will help landowners understand present and future risks to their property from storm surges and assist the authorities with planning considerations as well as official evacuation routes and shelter development. The surge modelling will also inform strategies that are being proposed in the draft climate change policy, which is expected to go through public consultation next month.

Premier and Minister of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency Wayne Panton said in a press release about the project that work was already underway in the Cayman Islands on high-resolution seabed mapping and digital elevation models of coastal land areas that will be needed as part of the survey.

“Taking an evidence-based, multi-hazard approach to risk mapping is essential to ensuring our communities are prepared to withstand the worst impacts of climate change,” he said. “This is about saving lives, protecting livelihoods and ensuring we are doing everything we can to safeguard the future of our islands for the generations to come.”

Panton said his request that Cayman be moved from the second to the first tranche of jurisdictions in the programme was successful thanks to the strong partnerships officials here have developed with the Caribbean Meteorological Organization (CMO), the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Regional Association IV Hurricane Committee.

“Over the years, both the Cayman Islands National Weather Service and Hazard Management Cayman Islands have worked to establish strong, working relationships with key organisations such as the CMO, NOAA and the National Hurricane Center,” Panton said.

“When we learned about this storm surge mapping programme, we immediately began working to secure the required model inputs so we would be ready to take full advantage of this opportunity, including high-resolution seabed mapping and digital elevation models of coastal land areas,” he added as he thanked those involved.

HMCI Director Danielle Coleman said storm surge is the deadliest hazard associated with tropical cyclones globally.

“Given our average height above sea level, storm surge is a particularly dangerous threat to the Cayman Islands. Having access to this state-of-the-art surge modelling will literally help us save lives in a disaster situation,” she said. “With climate change, which is resulting in an increase in the intensity of hurricanes in the North Atlantic, the importance of having reliable, accurate surge modelling is of particular importance and urgency.”

CINWS Director General John Tibbetts said the project would also help his team to predict, prepare and coordinate an appropriate response to storm surges.

“The NHC has already completed storm surge modelling projects for Hispaniola, parts of

Mexico and Belize, and is currently working on completing the modelling for the Bahamas. As part of capacity building activities, there have been several training opportunities, and the latest storm surge modelling training workshop will be held in the Bahamas next month,” he said, adding that CINWS Meteorologist Allan Ebanks has been invited to participate in the workshop.