Dart advised to ‘retreat’ as it cleans up Royal Palms
(CNS): There was great consternation within the community last week after people saw boulders dropped into the ocean at the Royal Palms site, as well as the appearance of screens and heavy equipment on the beach. But although Dart, which owns the site, had failed to make any public announcement of the intended clean-up operation to remove a damaged sea wall, giving rise to significant concern about the goings on, the work was, in fact, done after consultation with the Department of Environment.
According to experts working with the DoE, the situation presents an opportunity for a managed retreat, and Dart has been advised to tear down the old Royal Palms bar and let the beach recover.
The site, which has been left derelict for over two years, was impacted by rough seas when Tropical Storm Ian passed by in September this year. Although the storm passed over 100 miles from Grand Cayman, the sea wall that supported the once-famous bar area crumbled into the ocean. While most of Cayman was spared any damage, vulnerable coastal developments like the Royal Palms site were notable exceptions, according to the Department of Environment.
A DoE spokesperson said the fact that the damage was incurred under relatively mild storm conditions “highlights how inappropriately sited development can result in high public and private cost from chronic beach erosion, damage to structures, and risk to the public”.
The DoE explained that Dart executives had reached out to them looking for professional coastal engineering guidance regarding seawall repairs at the site. Advice from Olsen Associates, which works with the DoE, concluded that the situation provided an opportunity for a managed retreat.
“The Royal Palms site presents an excellent opportunity — probably the most ideal contemporary example along south SMB — to restore reliable sand beach at a developed property through a landward relocation of a seawall/hardscape. The site presents ample upland space to slightly retreat from the sea,” the experts stated in their report.
The DoE has also been advocating for a managed retreat for some time, given the significant beach erosion along the southern end of Grand Cayman’s famous beach, and they agreed that Dart should remove the Royal Palms beach bar to this end. “However, our current understanding is that Dart has not yet committed to doing so,” they noted.
In the meantime, given the safety hazard presented by the badly damaged seawall, the DoE had agreed that Dart could remove it to prevent further damage to the marine environment. After some discussion about how to do that, the DoE did not agree to boulders being used to reinforce the damaged wall but did agree that boulders could be used temporarily to support the heavy equipment as it accessed the debris.
“This would be less intrusive than other options, such as the placement of crusher run, shot rock, or driving directly on the beach or sea bed,” the DoE stated, noting that Dart had agreed that all boulders and debris would be removed by the end of the works, which is expected around the end of this week. “Although silt screens do assist in the containment of turbidity, they do not work perfectly and therefore only partially mitigate the effect of this type of construction. The DoE has been monitoring the works to ensure that the methodology is adhered to and our conditions are complied with.”
Although this work will address the immediate safety hazard, a long-term solution of managed retreat at this site is needed, the DoE stressed.
CNS has reached out to the Dart communications team about their plans for Royal Palms, once one of Cayman’s most popular spots, but no one has responded to our request. Though the site has been neglected since it closed due to the pandemic in 2020, Dart has hinted on previous occasions that it is earmarked for a new resort. It also appears that this resort could link to the tall tower that senior management has persistently agitated for, despite the current height restrictions. If allowed to build high, it has long been understood that the favoured location is on the overpass on the West Bay Road.
Given the current mood in relation to development and Cayman’s exploding population, the proposal for significantly increasing the height of buildings is not popular. Even though allowing developers to go up might encourage the necessary managed retreat and redevelopment in the Seven Mile Beach area, local activists are concerned about the wider implications on society of the continued runaway development of the islands, which most Caymanians are not benefiting from.
While developers and others, including McKeeva Bush MP (WBW), who is bringing a motion to parliament next month requesting that height restrictions be lifted to allow as much as 30 storeys, some members of the community have significant concerns about what over-development means for their future.
See the full DoE statement and download the Olsen Associates Royal Palms Report here
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News, Marine Environment, Science & Nature
Why has nothing been done or taken care of in 2 years- ulterior motives? Took away one of the best places for residents and tourists alike. Poor Cayman sold out.
Sorry but wtf?! Where has the beach gone? It used to be 50 yards to walk to the water.
I’m absolutely shocked at this, apologies, but i’ve not been back to Cayman for a while. This is simply unbelievable. And sad
Please.
A managed retreat is a wonderful idea. In totality.
But to do it in one place in between all others? I have ice to sell eskimos
The facts and truth are clear – south of maybe Lacovia, everyone is screwed for the next 10-20 yrs
And then it will switch back
It will always be this way, it’s how it’s always been
The real problem is that government ignored the master plan of the late 70’s and 80’s where the road would be ocean side of all buildings:
We are forever doomed. The condos will keep getting built because 90% of them are occupied only 2 weeks per year..the owners don’t care..the realtors don’t care..the developers don’t care
Meanwhile we caymanians are stuck..no beach, no land, no rights
I urge all residents to go with Ken Bryan and move the Governor and take the beach back for the people
And I pray we never go higher than as high as buildings are now and we stop allowing anymore
But cireba and developers don’t. Care about you or me
see I was kinda with you, following along until you told us to take the beach from the governor. WTF dude, a sensible post ruined by KB reference.
Ooooh looky looky sea,
Dart is in spin doctor mode with the DOE.
Josef Goebbel’s guides in overdrive,
as the PR machinery goes into deep dive.
Coral Bitch with piled up boulders,
bought and paid for by illegitimate influence molders.
Rules for me not the same rules for thee,
We are the new naked emperor you sea.
We do what we want cause we own this place,
even the coastline we leave in a havocked disgrace.
Subversively supplanted our operatives hide in plain sight,
your supposed protectors are filled with fright.
They know they are owned lock stock and barrel,
we know you will still come for the Christmas carol.
So nothing to see its all alright,
the truth is as blacked out as a cave at night.
Come on all you lemmings to Camana to play,
Come climb on our rocks upon a once pristine bay.
The beach is gone as well it should,
The writing on the wall said all that it could.
cringe. I wrote better poetry in year 6
that sea wall has been around for 30-40 years…so how has it caused beach erosion in last few years?
that sea wall has been there since 97.
yawn ..more anti-dart waffle.
why would he do anything to harm his property?
There’s a growing list of neglected estate management matters (some of them dangerously) that we might ask about. The multi-decade high-handed approach the public has endured, shouldn’t be rewarded with unsupervised concessions and bottomless contracts of work.
What about the adjacent length of seawall to the north and gazebo?!? Who signed-off to approve all of that?
This is exactly why the argument that was made with the Port about using silt screens was BS. There is no way that silt screens would have prevented further damage to the corals that weren’t “removed”.
I really hope that they do the managed retreat and it shows the rest of the owners on the beach what is really the only reasonable way to solve the beach erosion.
PLEASE tear down the current building so the beach can recover. Move the new building back into the parking lot. Is there no way you can build parking on the backside of the building, even if it’s up 4 floors? Wouldn’t that be adequate?
From my fairly reliable sources, internally, Dart will not proceed with a resort in that area until the height restrictions are increased in the future. It is just too valuable a parcel of land (linearly, the whole tract of land, from the beach to Camana Bay).
The hotel structure would be mainly located between West Bay Road and Camana Bay, and only partially extend over the overpass. Most of the land between WBR and the water would be for beach/pools etc.
Isn’t it funny the respect we give dart for his amazing development aspirations…he took over his daddy’s company. He’s a vulture funder..they are not developers
They are stupidly wealthy company that can pay anything without any concern
We all suffer
How hard is it to follow this?
Having lots of money does not mean you have class or care about the environment and Cayman in general.
Couldn’t agree more.
Dart do not care about the environment they are masters of green washing.
Their primary objective is creating the next South Beach with 30-50 floor towers as an monument to a billionaire’s ego. This is Cayman not South Beach. Why can’t they accept that and commit to projects that will enhance the country not create an apartheid style social structure that excludes the average person?
Mr Bush Havent you done enough damage with your status grants. Thirty Story buildings will be worse.
McKeeva’s last gift to the people, 30 story buildings on SMB.
That is what you do when you are I the pocket of developers.