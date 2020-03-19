Returning students offered ‘isolation’ hotel

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): With hundreds of students expected home this week from overseas schools and colleges, there are increasing concerns in the community about their ability to isolate as soon as they get back and what government can do to reduce the risk of them spreading COVID-19 if they are carrying it. But Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that government is offering students the option to stay in a hotel for the 14-day isolation period to avoid their entire families having to also lock down and make the situation easier.

If a student returns to their home, the whole family must isolate with them for the 14 days, which could present significant problems for the community. In cases where family members are working in essential services to the Cayman Islands or where elderly or compromised members of the family are at risk, it may not be possible for students to isolate in their own homes with their families.

Speaking at Wednesday’s press briefing, McLaughlin said that because of this potential serious challenge, government had decided to offer hotel accommodation to the students.

He said three hotels have been offered to government at cost only, and it will be using at least two of them. McLaughlin said one will be used as a facility to isolate students who take advantage of the offer for the two-week period. However, this offer is only for young adults. Minors returning from boarding school will have to go home, he said.

The premier explained that in some cases it may not be feasible for the student to stay at the hotel, for example where the student is a minor, or they might want to go home. But if there are essential workers in the home, such as police officers or medical professionals, the government is offering as an alternative option free accommodation at the second hotel for the essential workers, who will be able to continue to go to work while the student isolates at home with the rest of the household.

If they have contact numbers for the students to inform them of the isolation requirements, they will be called. He said government only has contacts for students on government scholarships but there are hundreds of others whose education is being privately funded, making it a challenge to contact all of them.

However, students can also call 1-800-534-6555 for information about the hotel facilities.

The hotel accommodation for students is not mandatory. While isolation is a requirement for all returning residents, forcing them to isolate in government facilities is not. This is a voluntary options to ease the burden on families, and the premier said he hoped they would take advantage of either the essential workers’ accommodation or the students’ isolation hotel.

Every returning resident this week will be required to isolate for two weeks to ensure they are not sick but McLaughlin admitted that this will still be a difficult thing to enforce.

On arrival, despite questions over its effectiveness, everyone’s temperature will be taken. More importantly, all individuals will be told about the isolation requirement and information leaflets handed out. Those students who choose the hotel will then be transported to the facility at no charge.

However, those who do not will be given the full details of how they must self-isolate within their family environment and then how the rest of the household must also isolate for the two weeks.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee stressed the critical importance of the strict protocols around self-isolation, which must be maintained to make the policy work. He warned students who choose to go to the hotel isolation facility not to mix with each other during the 14 days.

The students must remain alone in their individual rooms. However, the premier indicted that they will be taken care of by support staff.

Meanwhile, Cayman still has no new information on its potential infection rates in the community, if any. With only 69 samples taken for testing so far, no new results were ready at the time of Wednesday’s press briefing. Dr Lee said that there are now 44 samples outstanding. Of the 69 people who have been tested, 25 samples have been returned and all were negative except for the sample from the patient who subsequently died at Health City Cayman Islands.

For more details see Wednesday’s press briefing below (video will start at section on returning students, but there is further discussion at 49:59).