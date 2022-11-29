Police arrest wanted suspects in North Side bust

Mitchum Kenjo Wood

(CNS): Police have tracked down Mitchum Kenjo Wood (35), who was wanted by police in connection with burglary allegations. He was arrested during an operation in North Side where police also arrested a robbery suspect at the same time. Wood had been on the run from police for more than two weeks.

He was already suspected of various crimes, but when police found him on Saturday, they connected him to yet another burglary earlier that day at a service station on Bodden Town Road.

During the operation, a 21-year-old man from North Side was also arrested on suspicion of robbery, though the police did not give any further details of that crime. He has been bailed with conditions pending further investigation. Wood was arrested and later charged with burglary and damage to property and appeared in court on Monday, 28 November.