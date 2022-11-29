WORC rounds up illegal workers on 7MB

Beach chairs on Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): Four people were arrested for immigration-related offences last Wednesday, 23 November, after a raid at Seven Mile Public Beach by the Compliance Unit of Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC), the Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) and the RCIPS. Three people were arrested for working without work permits and one was handed over to Customs and Border Control (CBC) for overstaying, WORC said in a release.

With a reduced number of serviced premises along Seven Mile Beach, vendors have been cashing in on cruise passengers since the borders reopened, giving rise to mounting concerns about unlicensed trading, the illegal sale of alcohol and overcrowding due to the number of beach chairs.

WORC said that this search was based on information received by the Department of Tourism and other government agencies regarding various potentially illegal practices at the location.

Following the arrests, corresponding investigations are active, with lines of inquiry and questioning of suspects ongoing, the release stated. Deputy Director of Compliance Mervin Manderson said WORC intends to continue with these collaborative operations in relation to immigration law.

“WORC remains committed to protecting Caymanians by bringing offenders to justice,” he said. “I invite the public to continue to submit information about such illegal activities to our WORC complaints email address on the WORC website. I encourage employers and employees to take warning from these incidents and do the right thing, get themselves regularised and in compliance with the Immigration Transition Act.”

Border Control and Labour Minister Chris Saunders applauded the Compliance Unit and offered his support for conducting these joint operations and investigating suspected breaches of the laws.

“I have said before, and I will say again, that disregard for our immigration laws will not be tolerated on my watch,” Saunders said. “Enforcement operations will continue to detect, investigate and prosecute any further breaches. While in the past we have implored employers to comply, we are now expecting compliance and cracking down on all those who continue to disrespect the laws of the Cayman Islands.”