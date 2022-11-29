More Cuban migrants arrive in Cayman Brac

Cuban migrants off the coast of Cayman Brac on 15 November (Photo by CBC)

(CNS): Following news that a motor tanker rescued eleven Cuban migrants at sea on Saturday, Customs and Border Control has also confirmed that another two boats arrived on Cayman Brac on Thursday and Saturday carrying a total of seven more migrants from the neighbouring island. On 24 November, four men arrived at about 6:30am. Then on 26 November at 8:30 in the evening, another three men arrived in the Spot Bay area.

All of the migrants are being processed in accordance with CBC protocols and join over 320 Cuban migrants, almost all of whom are awaiting asylum claims or appeals.

Earlier this month, 17 Cubans were brought to Grand Cayman after being rescued by a cargo ship bound for George Town Harbour. The government recently issued a press release about the mounting challenges of dealing with the spike in migrant numbers, including a tab of more than $1.3 million as of the end of September.