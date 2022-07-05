Johnson’s job as PM shaky as two senior ministers quit

Rishi Sunak (left) and PM Boris Johnson

(CNS): As another scandal of his own making hits UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his most senior Cabinet colleague, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have both quit. Johnson apologised on Tuesday for appointing Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip, as he finally admitted that he knew about allegations of sexual harassment against Pincher before he gave him the job. However, the two senior Cabinet ministers submitted resignation letters anyway.

Pincher is alleged to have groped two men in a private members’ club while drunk on Wednesday night, 29 June. He resigned as deputy chief whip on Thursday, having admitting that he had “drunk far too much” and “embarrassed myself and other people” that night. On Friday he was suspended from the Tory party.

However, there were allegations of previous misconduct, leading to questions about Johnson’s knowledge of them before his high profile government appointment on 8 February this year. The PM is facing accusations of dishonesty concerning what he knew and his lack of judgement in appointing Pincher in the first place.

The affair has now sparked the resignations of the two senior ministers, once some of Johnson’s closest allies. Javid resigned minutes after Johnson’s apology effort, stating in a letter posted on Twitter that it had been “an enormous privilege to serve” as the health minister “but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience”.

Minutes later, Sunak also posted his resignation letter on Twitter, in which he said the public rightly expects government to be “conducted properly, competently and seriously”. Illustrating the seriousness of his resignation, which puts Johnson’s continued position as PM on shaky ground, he wrote, “To leave ministerial office is a serious matter at any time. For me to step down as chancellor while the world is suffering the economic consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other serious challenges is a decision that I have not taken lightly.”

While other Cabinet members, including Home Secretary Priti Patel and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, say they will not be quitting the government, several others are believed to be considering jumping ship.

Although Johnson survived a vote of no-confidence at the beginning of last month, 148 (41%) of the 359 Conservative MPs voted to oust him. Tory party rules prevent another no-confidence vote for 12 months, but after two by-election defeats at the end of June, there have been growing calls for Cabinet ministers to remove him as many in the party believe they cannot win another general election with Johnson as leader.

The ‘Pincher scandal’ on the back of the two by-election losses, Partygate and numerous other scandals could end Johnson’s stay at No 10, though he has made it clear previously that he will not resign as prime minister.