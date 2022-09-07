PACT and PPM offer backing to new UK PM

Prime Minister Liz Truss (from social media)

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton and Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart both offered congratulations to the new British prime minister this week on behalf of the PACT Government and the Progressives respectively. Describing her appointment as “well deserved”, Panton noted that Liz Truss, the UK’s third female prime minister, has already held several high offices, including Britain’s first female lord chancellor and the second female foreign secretary.

“On behalf of the Cayman Islands Government, I wish to congratulate Prime Minister Liz Truss on her well-deserved recent appointment,” Panton said. “We have full confidence in the Rt Hon Truss to serve her country as the third female Prime Minister with distinction. The Government and the people of the Cayman Islands wish her well in every endeavour as she leads the United Kingdom in these challenging times.”

McTaggart highlighted those challenges as he spoke on behalf of the Progressives.

“My colleagues in the Opposition and I congratulate Prime Minister Liz Truss on her election as Head of the Conservative Party and subsequently becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom,” he said. “The Prime Minister takes the helm at a crucial time for the United Kingdom and the British People, with a cost of living crisis, an energy crisis, and war in Ukraine as three significant challenges. We wish Prime Minister Truss and her Government every success and best wishes.”