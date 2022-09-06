Truss appoints Clevery as new foreign minister

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

(CNS): Prime Minister Liz Truss (47) took up office on Tuesday after winning the Conservative Party leadership vote on Monday. As she began filling the big jobs in her new frontbench, she named James Cleverly as foreign secretary. Cleverly (53) was made education secretary just two months ago in Boris Johnson’s caretaker government but he has served in the foreign office before as a junior minister. Cleverly has risen rapidly through the Conservative ranks since he was first elected as an MP for Braintree in 2015.

Other close Truss allies filling the top five Cabinet posts are Kwasi Kwarteng, who has been confirmed as the new chancellor of the Exchequer, in charge of the economy; Thérèse Coffey, the new health secretary and deputy prime minister; Suella Braverman, the new home secretary; and Ben Wallace, who stays as defence minister.

It is not yet known if Amanda Milling, the Foreign Office minister with responsibility for the overseas territories, will be fired, keep that job or be promoted. Milling backed Truss during the contentious leadership fight, which she described as “toxic and bruising for the Conservative party brand”.

On Tuesday, Truss travelled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the Queen formally requested her to form a government, as is traditional. In her first speech as PM she said Britain could “ride out the storm” of the worst economic crisis in a generation and she would transform the country into an “aspiration nation”.

“We shouldn’t be daunted by the challenges we face, as strong as the storm may be. I know that the British people are stronger,” Truss said. “Our country was built by people who can get things done. We have huge reserves of talent, of energy, of determination. I am confident that together we can ride out the storm. We can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern, brilliant Britain I know we can be.”