Truss resigns as UK political chaos rolls on

Liz Truss announces her resignation outside No.10 Downing Street

(CNS): Liz Truss resigned as UK prime minister on Thursday after just 45 days, the shortest period in office of any PM in British history. Following another difficult day Wednesday and a meeting earlier this morning with Sir Graham Brady, the leader of the influential 1922 Committee, comprising all backbench Conservative MPs, Truss threw in the towel. She will step down after a week-long emergency contest for a new Tory leader, she said when she appeared in Downing Street to announce her departure.

Opposition parties have called for an immediate general election. Labour Leader Keir Starmer said that after twelve years of Tory failure, the British people deserve better than the revolving door of chaos.

Truss’s resignation comes in the wake of an incredible month in British politics. A mini-budget by Truss and her first chancellor of the exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, including £45B of largely unfunded tax cuts for the wealthy, tanked the economy, creating market turmoil and causing mortgage costs to skyrocket. She sacked Kwarteng but was unable to explain why she should stay on when she had advocated for the policies that led to the “financial incident”, as it was labelled.

There was more humiliation for Truss when Jeremy Hunt, her second chancellor, scrapped most of the tax cuts and scaled back the energy bills cap. Then yesterday, Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned on the basis of a technical excuse, saying she had broken government data rules by sending a document to the wrong person.

“I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility: I resign,” she wrote before going on at length about politicians resigning when they get things wrong, as well as criticising the leadership. The final nail in Truss’ political coffin came on Wednesday night when there were chaotic angry scenes in the House of Commons after a Labour motion to ban fracking led to Tory MPs who agreed with the ban being bullied into voting against the motion.

The Daily Star, a popular British Tabloid, was quick to congratulate a Tesco lettuce for lasting longer than Truss in what it described as a “glorious victory” for the vegetable, which had been pitted against the PM last week in a contest to see who lasted the longest.