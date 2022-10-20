Public spending must start falling, says Saunders

Finance Minister Chris Saunders at the Chamber of Commerce event

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government expects to collect more than CI$1 billion in revenue by the end of 2022 but also to spend close to one billion for the first time in its history, Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Chris Saunders said Wednesday, stating that public expenditure must begin to come down. He said the country had not yet reached the point where the line of growing government spending had exceeded the line of economic growth but if it doesn’t slow down, those lines will cross.

However, speaking to the business community at a Chamber of Commerce luncheon event, Saunders announced the likelihood that the fuel subsidy that the government had implemented throughout the summer to keep CUC’s fuel factor at 15 cents would likely be extended, adding more than $1.5 million to this year’s spending plan. The subsidy to CUC has so far racked up more than $5 million of public cash. But this had allowed the government to maintain economic activity through a difficult summer, he said.

Saunders revealed that in the coming days Premier Wayne Panton will announce further help this month because the fuel costs for October are very high. CUC purchased the diesel burned during this month around June before fuel prices began to come down. But he noted his concerns that gas prices would increase again on the world market due to the OPEC decision to cut production, which would continue to fuel inflation.

His audience of business owners and leaders were likely pleased to hear Saunders tell them that it was important the Cayman Islands remains a private sector-driven economy, where the government is the facilitator, helping not hindering it. But he noted a number of challenges ahead for the country, such as increasing pressures of inflation and a rapidly growing population. Nevertheless, he said that Cayman “overall was doing pretty good”.

In a lengthy address, in which he touched on a number of issues, he said the government was expecting a surplus by the end of this year but noted concerns about the level of spending and the need to gradually bring down that side of the balance sheet and encourage the private sector to drive even more of the economy. He said the economy was expected to grow this year by 3.4% and over 3% in 2023.

However, with the rapid increase in the population, housing stock is not keeping pace and this is now one of the biggest challenges that government must deal with over the coming months.

The deputy premier noted the continuing need to help families with social programmes like the free school meals initiative, which are costly but remain important. That initiative alone saves local families around $25 million a year that will be spent elsewhere in the economy, but also ensures healthier kids and less stress on the healthcare system, he said but stressed that such programmes must be fully funded.

It appears that government will not struggle to fund these initiatives this year, as it is on track to bring in more than one billion dollars in 2022. Saunders said that in the first nine months of this year, the government collected over CI$818 million, which is $135 million more than it had collected by this time in 2019, but had spent almost $200 million more than it did that year. However, next year government’s expenses should decline, given that it will no longer be paying out the tourism stipend.