DP calls for 30-storey buildings away from beach

Deputy Premier Chris Saunders at the Chamber of Commerce event

(CNS): Deputy Premier Chris Saunders has called for a conversation about a policy change that would allow for much taller buildings on Grand Cayman that are well away from the beach. Saunders has suggested this as a solution to the housing crisis that the country is now facing and to enable an increase in room stock for tourism while relieving the pressure on the domestic rental market. He said that “we need to go much higher” than the ten storeys currently allowed in certain zones, but proposed reducing the height limits on the coast.

Speaking at a Chamber of Commerce luncheon event Wednesday, Saunders departed from his scripted address on finance and economics and floated the idea of taller, mixed-use buildings across from the beach. He said it was a difficult conversation and acknowledged the opposition against much taller buildings, given the broader implications.

“We need to do something about building heights,” he said, as he set out the idea of motivating developers to move back from the beach. He said he believed that allowing them to go much taller inland would incentivize them to change their approach and eventually lead to people being able to see the ocean again.

“At least maybe before some of us die we can drive along the road and actually see the beaches,” Saunders told the audience. “It was madness to build that close to the water to begin with.”

He accepted that the issue was a controversial one and going off script was always dangerous for politicians, but he said it was a subject Cayman needed to talk about.

There was no audible cheer from those sitting at the Dart-sponsored table at the event but the Cayman Islands’ largest investor has been pressing for a policy change to allow its plans for a 50-storey tower, likely to be constructed on the overpass between Camana Bay and Seven Mile Beach. Dart has effectively frozen its current development until after the government completes the new National Development Plan, but it’s not clear if this review will include taller buildings and if it does, where they would be allowed.

Saunders said he did not want to see “crazy heights”, but inland there was room for 30 storeys, as the current limits were not working. He spoke about the commercial viability of taller buildings and the need to go up rather than out if the Cayman Islands is to reach the goal of preserving 30% of its land in a natural state and to enable more land to be used for agriculture and improving food security.

The population has increased by another 10% in the year since the census to almost 80,000, and Saunders told CNS after the address that there is now a housing crisis for those at the lower end of the market.

Soaring rents are compounded by the Airbnb market sucking away domestic rental accommodation and developers focusing on luxury projects. The deputy premier said a housing task force has been formed and the government will focus heavily now on addressing the interconnected issues of accommodating a growing population, the return of tourists and a more sustainable use of land.