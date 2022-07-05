Domestic abuser breaches protection order

(CNS): A George Town man who was under a protection order as a result of an abusive past is facing five new charges after he breached that order and assaulted his victim at least three times between 6 May and 16 June. The 29-year-old man has been charged with three counts of assault ABH and one count of damage to property, as well as breaching the protection order.

“Protection orders are an important tool for addressing incidents of domestic violence,” said Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “Having such orders in place provides another avenue for arresting and charging perpetrators who breach them, thus helping safeguard victims. This case is one recent example where the breach of a protection order has led to additional charges.”