Elderly COVID-positive patient dies
(CNS): Public Health officials have revealed that another unvaccinated elderly patient has died from COVID-19 related causes, bringing the death toll of infected people in the Cayman Islands since the pandemic reached here to 24. Another two infected patients remain in hospital, both of whom are unvaccinated.
Although community transmission of the virus has decreased significantly, people continue to be infected.
Another 31 people have been infected since Thursday, including three new cases on the Sister Islands over the weekend. There are 424 estimated active cases of COVID-19 across the islands and the seven-day rolling average is 28.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Truly sad that there are still unvaccinated elderly here. CIG has done all it can, now it’s up to the families to choose medical science or some other source of advice (Dr. FaceBook FOX perhaps?) for the safety of their loved ones. Condolences to the family.
I stopped reading at unvaccinated. We cannot limit our freedoms to protect those who choose not to protect themselves. How many fully vaccinated deaths from covid have there been in 2022? 1? 2?
rip.
said it before… no-one who is relatively healthy, under 70, who is vaxxed, will die from covid.
get vaxxed.