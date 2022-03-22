Nine people arrested in gambling, ganja and gun bust

Archie’s Bar (from social media)

(CNS): Police and customs officers rounded up nine people on Friday afternoon following an operation at a bar and other establishments near the junction of Shedden Road and Eastern Avenue. Among those arrested was a 26-year-old man who was found in possession of a loaded gun.

Police did not reveal the name of the bar but CNS understands the raid took place around Archie’s bar. During the bust, police recovered what they said appeared to be ganja, illegal gambling paraphernalia and a significant quantity of cash, which was taken as criminal property.

The man who was found to have the gun had tried to evade the officers, which led to him being detained and searched. He was arrested in relation to the gun and taken into custody and was later charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He appeared in court Monday and has been remanded until Friday, 1 April.

Another eight people were arrested following the operation but none of them have yet been charged with any offences as police said the investigation is continuing.

All of the suspects were from George Town except for a 34-year-old-man from East End, who was arrested only for possession of ganja. The eldest person was a 67-year-old man, who was arrested only on suspicion of illegal gambling along with a 32-year-old woman, who was also arrested solely for gambling.

Four other women, aged 19, 22, 33 and 47, were all arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling and operating a common gaming house, and a 44-year-old man was rounded up for possession of ganja with intent to supply.