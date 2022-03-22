Campaign starts to get public behind habitat protection

Wild banana orchids in bloom (Photo by Nick Johnson)

(CNS): Local environmental activist group Sustainable Cayman has started a social media campaign to spread awareness about the National Conservation Council’s recent call for nominations for Protected Areas across the Cayman Islands. In a press release, the group said that they wanted to ensure that everyone knows about this opportunity and to encourage people to take action towards protecting the natural areas that they love.

“Public participation is key to helping the NCC decide which areas should be protected. It is also a right granted to citizens under section 9 of the National Conservation Law (NCL),” the non-profit organisation said.

Sustainable Cayman has created a Facebook group page, 2022 NCC Nominations, to give people a place to ask questions, share concerns and discuss areas they think should be preserved. There is also a short video explaining how they can start their own proposals.

“Individuals are encouraged to get family and friends to sign each proposal document to show that there is substantial support for that particular area,” the activists added.

The NCC opened the nomination process in February and the window of opportunity remains open until mid-May to suggest a natural habitat to be designated for protection through the purchase of lands or conservation agreements with landowners.

Areas to be nominated are ones that the nominators see as important to the country’s ecological integrity, are places of natural beauty or for one reason or another should be saved from the threat of the bulldozer. Nominators are asked to provide a statement outlining the reasons why the area should be selected, such as the habitat it provides in general for a protected plant or a species of special concern, or an ecosystem that is unique or fast disappearing.

Recently additional areas of the Central Mangrove Wetlands and some mangrove cays off the North Sound coast of West Bay, all of which influence temperature, produce rainfall and oxygen and provide many other services, were designated by Cabinet as protected areas after going through the nomination process. This safeguarded at least some biodiversity and quality of life for residents.

Areas that are currently awaiting approval are additions to the Hemmington Forrest and the East Lighthouse Park in Cayman Brac, as well as another slice of the Central Mangrove Wetland, and more of the Lower Valley Forrest and Salina Reserve.

But there are many more pieces of natural land that have no protection, and with plans to push the East-West Arterial Road all the way to Frank Sound, more and more critical untouched primary habitat remains under threat.