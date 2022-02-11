More vaccine clinics set for vulnerable kids

(CNS): Another four Saturday COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been scheduled by the public health department for vulnerable children between five and eleven years old. The clinics are by appointment-only but are open from 9am until 3:30pm at the Cayman Islands Hospital beginning tomorrow and every two weeks until the end of March, when the nurses will begin administering second doses for vulnerable kids.

Studies have shown that a larger interval between the first and second dose may provide better

immunological response and less side effects. The second dose can be administered at least eight weeks

following the first shot.

A physician letter in support of the child receiving the vaccine will be required to get the shot as the vaccine has not yet been formally approved for all children in this age group. Vulnerable or high-risk children over five and those in the same age group living with vulnerable or immunocompromised individuals will qualify.

Children with chronic respiratory disease, heart and kidney, liver or digestive system diseases as well as neurological conditions such as Down’s syndrome, endocrine disorders or Immunosuppression due to transplants and medical treatment, those with asplenia or dysfunction of the spleen or kids who have serious genetic abnormalities that affect a number of systems qualify for the shots.

Clinics are set as follows:

Saturday 12 February – 1st dose

Saturday 26 February – 1st dose

Saturday 12 March – 1st dose

Saturday 26 March – 2nd dose (for those vaccinated on 29 January)

Appointments can be made by contacting the Public Health Clinic at 926-8152. Please bring along the child’s immunisation record. All children 12 or over can access the vaccine at the regular clinics but childhood vaccines will not be administered at the regular COVID vaccination clinic. For children who would be eligible for this in the Sister Islands, please contact Faith Hospital to schedule an appointment 244-7643.