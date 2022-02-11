PH confirms over 5,300 people still in isolation

(CNS): According to the most up-to-date figures released by the Public Health Department in several weeks, despite a decline in the number of new cases of COVID-19, there are still 5,316 people officially in isolation having tested positive for the virus. For two months now the business community and public services have been dealing with significant staff shortages as a result of workers being placed in quarantine.

Although the new daily case number are now falling to around 200 and people in quarantine are able to be released after just seven days if they are negative and vaccinated, the fact that around 10% of the workforce is positive on any given day has taken a serious toll.

Reporting on test results between 6 and 9 February, officials said there were an additional 416 cases so far over those three days, though the figure of 82 for Wednesday is not the final count.

Meanwhile, as of Thursday afternoon, there are 15 patients in the hospital as a result of COVID-19, ten of whom are unvaccinated.