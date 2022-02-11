PH confirms over 5,300 people still in isolation
(CNS): According to the most up-to-date figures released by the Public Health Department in several weeks, despite a decline in the number of new cases of COVID-19, there are still 5,316 people officially in isolation having tested positive for the virus. For two months now the business community and public services have been dealing with significant staff shortages as a result of workers being placed in quarantine.
Although the new daily case number are now falling to around 200 and people in quarantine are able to be released after just seven days if they are negative and vaccinated, the fact that around 10% of the workforce is positive on any given day has taken a serious toll.
Reporting on test results between 6 and 9 February, officials said there were an additional 416 cases so far over those three days, though the figure of 82 for Wednesday is not the final count.
Meanwhile, as of Thursday afternoon, there are 15 patients in the hospital as a result of COVID-19, ten of whom are unvaccinated.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
See current vaccine and testing schedule
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Omg this is nuts. 15 people in hospital, 5000+ in quarantine? What the heck. If PACT wants any hope of re-election, they need to stop their current bull crap, and rethink their boneheaded strategy. Time to move the F on. If you are r vulnerable, take precautions. If not…just get on with your life.
Covid missed the notification that it was canceled. Shame!
We won’t be testing, certainly not reporting.