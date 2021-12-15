Traveller to Cayman has Omicron variant

(CNS): Public Health officials have confirmed that a traveller currently in quarantine has the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It was detected through genomic sequencing in a test sample but officials have not said which country the individual had travelled from, when they arrived, if they had been in isolation from the point of arrival or whether the positive test was picked up as part of the new testing regime for vaccinated travelers.

CNS has asked for further information and we are awaiting a response. Government is also promoting an Omicron update and live broadcast that is scheduled for Thursday at 2pm.

The Omicron variant was first detected by scientists in South Africa in November and the World Health Organization named it a variant of concern because of the high number of mutations and the unknown impact it was going to have on the spread and severity of the virus.

In less than a month it has become the dominant strain in several UK cities, including London and Manchester. It is also now present in the majority of US states, including Florida.

Chief Medical Officer (Interim) Dr Autilia Newton said that some early studies of the Omicron variant have been completed and more are underway to assess its transmissibility, the severity of illness and the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine against the variant.

“There is still much to learn, but at the moment we can confirm that Omicron probably spreads more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. In addition vaccines still appear to offer the best protection against severe illness, hospitalisation and death. This is especially true for individuals who have had a booster shot,” Dr Newton said.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are open Tuesday to Saturday, and Health Minister Sabrina Turner urged individuals to also practice basic COVID-19 prevention measures, including hand hygiene, social distancing, limiting attendance at large gatherings and wearing masks in enclosed public spaces.

Premier Wayne Panton said the tightened testing and quarantine processes for travellers will minimise the risk posed by the Omicron variant.

“We reintroduced a 14-day quarantine for people who have recently travelled through or from countries at high risk for Omicron,” he said. “In addition we have narrowed the period of time within which visitors must confirm they are COVID-negative before their arrival, while also widening testing options. Measures like this will help to keep the Cayman Islands safe in the weeks to come.”