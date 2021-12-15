Bracker faces list of charges over angry rampage

Geoff Scott

(CNS): Geoff Scott (24) appeared in court Wednesday facing eight charges in relation to what has been described on social media as an angry rampage at the family home in Cayman Brac at the weekend. Scott was arrested on Sunday after an altercation with a man understood to be his brother. His is charged with causing fear of provocation of violence, attempted arson, assaulting a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Police have confirmed that he remains under further investigation but would not confirm reports that he had also attacked his brother with a machete.