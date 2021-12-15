COVID contracts and spending under scrutiny

COVID-19 test kits arrive in the Cayman Islands (file photo)

(CNS): The money government has spent on supplies to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic is being scrutinized by the Office of the Auditor General. Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, government has spent tens of millions of dollars managing the impact of the virus here, both directly and indirectly.

After questions were raised during Finance Committee about a cancelled order for lateral flow tests from a local company, Blue Water Medical Supplies, officials from the public spending watchdog confirmed they were conducting an audit in relation to spending on COVID supplies.

This is expected to include the tests that were ordered from Blue Water, which last month filed suit against the Cayman Islands Government, claiming that a confirmed order made in October for half a million COVID-19 Flowflex Rapid Antigen Tests was cancelled in breach of the contract.

While CNS understands that company is currently in talks with government to make good on the cancelled order, issues over the ordering of test kits remain, including questions over whether mistakes made and delays in the process led to government paying over the odds in some cases.

Finance Minister Chris Saunders also revealed during Finance Committee that both the attorney general and the auditor general were looking at the Blue Water case but said very little more about the situation and the pending lawsuit.

After former premier Alden McLaughlin asked about the situation and how government had found itself facing the lawsuit, Saunders confirmed that both the Health Services Authority and the Ministry of Education had ordered lateral flow tests separately and they did not go through a procurement process.

The education ministry’s order had gone through Cabinet because it was an exceptional circumstance, he said, describing the situation surrounding some COVID-related spending as a “limbo area” because a state of emergency was never declared.

He said that the attorney general and the auditor general are both looking at how, if circumstances such as this arise in the future, where there is no formal state of emergency but government still needs to act quickly, it can do so in the right way.

But despite further questioning from McLaughlin, it was still not clear why the order from Blue Water was cancelled and if government was going to make good on the confirmed order, worth around CI$1.2 million.

CNS contacted Blue Water and a spokesperson confirmed that discussions were underway between company executives and the government but that the situation was not fully resolved. The company also said that claims by the education minister that an order from rival company Crown Agents was cheaper that the Blue Water contract was “simply not true”.