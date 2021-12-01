Daily positive COVID cases still high after 12 weeks

Premier Wayne Panton gets a booster shot at the Lions Centre clinic









(CNS): There were another 161 positive cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday from the 716 PCR tests over the previous day, according to the results released by Public Health on Tuesday evening. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said they were no travellers among those testing positive.

Although the number of active cases fell below 4,000 for the first time for several weeks, twelve weeks into this community outbreak the daily case number were still very high. Hospitalisations of patients, however, remains stable, with 20 people currently admitted with symptoms of COVID-19. As of 8am Tuesday, there were 3,985 people in isolation.

There were 15 active cases in the Sister Islands, with one identified in the previous 24 hours. To date, there have been 120 total cases recorded in the Sister Islands, with 105 having recovered. Out of the total number of cases in the Sister Islands, 62 were fully vaccinated, six were partially vaccinated and 52 were unvaccinated.

Over 58,000 people (82% of the population) have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Just over 56,000 have had the two-dose course and 10,748 people (15% of the population) have received a third or booster dose.