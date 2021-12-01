John-John joins PACT after MPs lobby for his ‘talents’

Dwayne Seymour at his meeting Tuesday night (from social media)

(CNS): Following two direct and very public invitations from the PACT government over the last few days to Dwayne “John-John” Seymour to join the administration, he did just that Tuesday evening. During a public meeting in his constituency of Bodden Town East he sought the approval of his voters to join the current government, crossing the floor from the opposition benches, after what he said was the lobbying of MPs for his “talents” and experience.

“This is not an easy decision,” Seymour told his district audience, adding that it might not be popular with everyone but he was doing it to help his constituents.

It does not appear that Seymour has been offered a ministry, but Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said that Seymour would be working with him to fix the transport problem and assisting various other ministers with projects, such as helping Planning Minister Jay Ebanks with the affordable housing project.

It also appears that the PACT Government will be calling on Seymour for his experience with the COVID-19 pandemic, despite his less than stellar record as health minister.

Premier Wayne Panton arrived late at the meeting to welcome him into the fold and appeared to give his blessing to the new addition to the PACT line-up, despite their past disputes over the environment. Panton said it was a pleasure to support what he hoped would be the newest member who would help unite the whole of Bodden Town under the new government.

Jay Ebanks, who had been one of those offering the overt invitations to Seymour, said he was the “missing link” in the PACT Government.