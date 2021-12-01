CITA: Recruitment bigger problem than COVID
(CNS): Just 24 hours after the tourism minister was standing in the Legislative Assembly making it clear to the private sector that his priority was to see far more Caymanians working in tourism and that they would not get permits while local people remained unemployed, the Cayman Islands Tourism Association was urging action on processing the work permits it says it is going to need to rebuild the sector.
At the annual general meeting on Tuesday, CITA President Marc Langevin illustrated the problem the sector is facing when he said that WORC has around 50 local candidates interested in food and beverage work but that sub-sector alone will need to recruit around 600 people over the coming weeks.
Langevin said the problems surrounding recruitment for the vacant posts are bigger than the COVID-19 pandemic itself because a combination of factors are negatively impacting the recruitment process, and he listed a catalogue of challenges in the re-mobilization of staff to rebuild the local tourism sector.
The CITA president and general manager of the Ritz Carlton hotel raised many issues working against them, such as immigration boards not meeting, the time it takes to find overseas workers and get them here, and a shortage of Caymanians wanting to work in tourism, all of which are creating a major problem that will prevent the return of the tourism product.
Langevin noted that food and beverage workers are fundamental to kick-starting the sector, and without a cook in the kitchen and a server to take it out, a restaurant or hotel cannot open. He said that withholding work permits will not help the sector employ more local people.
He said there was a “systematic lack of understanding of our industry”, as he raised the alarm about the reopening process and urged everyone in tourism to keep advocating for a specific date for Phase 5 of the reopening plan, against the need for unvaccinated kids to be isolated, and for a change in the testing policy and better airlift.
But the president and other members of the CITA executive were especially concerned about the staffing issue and said that WORC had to begin immediately fast tracking the work permits that will be required to get people into critical jobs. However, the new work permit and business staffing boards have not met since they were appointed as they are undergoing training, which means that WORC has a backlog of applications.
Langevin spoke of an immediate crisis that was not being properly recognised by the government. There is still a major gap between the political aspirations of the PACT Government to re-Caymanize tourism and the difficulties the industry seems to have doing that.
CITA VP and Sister Islands representative Michael Tibbetts said it was politically sensitive to talk about the remobilization of work permit holders and the sector wanted to recruit Caymanians but there are not enough people interested in certain types of jobs. So the sector will need to get hundreds of people in what is a very difficult environment from overseas.
The recruitment process and getting work permits signed off for people to begin work next year should have already started but permits were not being cleared, he noted. “We have to be able to hire a certain number of work permits to rebuild tourism and it is taking a lot of time to do that,” he said, pointing out that the sector has to begin recruiting now for April.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Try being in construction where we get forced to hire inexperienced and unemployable workers because they are caymanian. Kids going through school believing they don’t need qualifications because their cayman passport is a ticket to a job under this new govt.
“WORC has around 50 local candidates interested in food and beverage work”
I agree with Mr. Langevin.
It seems like this is the real problem.
If you want locals to get jobs in hospitality you need to do some marketing and get more candidates – and sell the job.
50 interested people, covid or not, is a very low number.
I am a Caymanian with no desire to work in the tourism industry, but that is not true for everyone. When Marc Langevin and every other manager in the tourism industry complain about not being able to find Caymanians to fill jobs, they really mean that they are unable to get anyone to respond to a local advert for a job that pays US$4.00 per hour plus tips.
Marc Langevin and his cohorts at the managerial level in the tourism industry, and several other industries to be honest, are accustomed to scouring the ends of the earth to find the cheapest labour possible. The fact that this gave rise to sub-standard housing and a host of other social ills in the local community is something he is comfortable ignoring as it doesn’t touch him personally, and he has no desire to spend his golden years living amongst us.
The current PACT government, and all their predecessors, consists of a majority incapable of tying their own shoe laces, so there is no chance we will ever have a government take a holistic approach to anything. If any of them ever have a vision it will be the result of an illegal drug overdose, or a bad mix of prescription medication.
We go through this with every new government. They come in acting like they can force employers to hire Caymanians for every job and within a year they realize that businesses actually do need qualified, experienced, willing and motivated employees and that the economy will collapse if you don’t grant businesses the permits they need.
I’m not saying most Caymanians are not all those things but the ones that are have good jobs, unemployed Caymanians are almost certainly not. They’re unemployed for a reason. There are always jobs you could do if you look hard enough, you’re willing to turn your hand to new things, follow instructions, get along with people and your salary expectation is reasonable.
The Ritz does employ Caymanians.
Your wife should look inward seriously to see what her shortcomings may be. We all have areas to improve on.
Nothing like judging someone you don’t know.
Few have more to improve on than CITA’s treatment of Caymanians.
Langevin needs to realise that tourists from the USA that ignore the CDC level 4 warning not to travel to Cayman will likely not be covered by their health insurance providers.
I may be wrong, but many Caymanians will not work the hours and meet the requirements of a friendly server. Get real, they want to be sat at the table (at breakfast time, at lunchtime and dinner time from my experience) being waited on. The sense of entitlement does not reach the hospitality industry. Prove me wrong Kenneth…… I thoughtso
This man wants everything his way. My Caymanian wife applied for a job at the ritz. She has a college education and would take any position including entry level. Interviewed and heard nothing. Hire willing Caymanians asshat. These people want foreigners so they can own them. The board is right to withhold permits until these people learn CAYMANIANS first
Nah, it’s because the locals are lazy
Did it take both of your brain cells to come up with that generalization?
That “colonial mantra” is well known, and has been used around the world to play the race card. So just quit it and put it you know where.
Not lazy, just refuse to be slaves for the masses plus working for peanuts might can help certain expats back home where they come from but that shit is less than nothing here, facts.
Perhaps he can publish how many Caymanians he has interviewed and how many he has hired?
They interview just to say and have to report that they interviewed Caymanians who have applied. The excuse is usually, did not do well in interview. Happens in other places too, especially law firms.
but the Caymanian who just graduated from UCCI wants to be the hotel manager. why do you think they don’t get interviews. anyone graduating from UCCI might be able to be employed as a porter to start. maybe.
Plus how many failed to show up for work!
How many interns have he and other tourism managers had shadow them over the past few years? How accessible are these marvelous opportunities?
Own them which means work the hours on their contract and follow the rules?
CITA. Ever since Ryan and Mac knocked down the Holiday Inn which employed large numbers of Caymanians, and the Radisson was built, importing North American derisory tips based employment schemes, the mainstream tourism industry has shunned Caymanians. You know it and we know it. The industry was in fact built on the welcome of the Caymanian people. That generosity was abused. Your members actively shut out Caymanians from meaningful participation. We no longer give a shit. This is called Karma, and it is going to hurt. Any government that gives you more concessions is going to be chased out of office. Better start training, and providing meaningful opportunity.
Close the hotel and move to a more attractive suitable area. Be honest, Cayman seven mile beach isn’t a place for a brand like the RITZ.
This is worldwide. Restaurants and bars in the uk can’t find workers and many can’t operate at pre pandemic levels as a result
What is happening in the UK is largely caused by Brexit – most of the hotels were staffed largely by people from the EU. What is happening in the US is largely caused by the poor pandemic working conditions. Not everywhere in the world is seeing the issue.
I heard there are major recruitment issues in the UK and the USA which is forcing wages to skyrocket. No mention about that from the tourism industry representatives so it seems they want ‘global permits’ to keep wages depressed and a vicious feedback cycle e.g. not paying fair wages.
In the US and UK we saw how that ended, the electorate chuck out the slack immigration policies and the industry gets crippled and wages, bonus spike to attract talent. Many have to close or provide poorer service.
But they can be excused for seeing no further than their own noses., they need to be properly guided so they don’t stick it in sh%T.