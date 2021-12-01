CITA: Recruitment bigger problem than COVID

Marc Langevin

(CNS): Just 24 hours after the tourism minister was standing in the Legislative Assembly making it clear to the private sector that his priority was to see far more Caymanians working in tourism and that they would not get permits while local people remained unemployed, the Cayman Islands Tourism Association was urging action on processing the work permits it says it is going to need to rebuild the sector.

At the annual general meeting on Tuesday, CITA President Marc Langevin illustrated the problem the sector is facing when he said that WORC has around 50 local candidates interested in food and beverage work but that sub-sector alone will need to recruit around 600 people over the coming weeks.

Langevin said the problems surrounding recruitment for the vacant posts are bigger than the COVID-19 pandemic itself because a combination of factors are negatively impacting the recruitment process, and he listed a catalogue of challenges in the re-mobilization of staff to rebuild the local tourism sector.

The CITA president and general manager of the Ritz Carlton hotel raised many issues working against them, such as immigration boards not meeting, the time it takes to find overseas workers and get them here, and a shortage of Caymanians wanting to work in tourism, all of which are creating a major problem that will prevent the return of the tourism product.

Langevin noted that food and beverage workers are fundamental to kick-starting the sector, and without a cook in the kitchen and a server to take it out, a restaurant or hotel cannot open. He said that withholding work permits will not help the sector employ more local people.

He said there was a “systematic lack of understanding of our industry”, as he raised the alarm about the reopening process and urged everyone in tourism to keep advocating for a specific date for Phase 5 of the reopening plan, against the need for unvaccinated kids to be isolated, and for a change in the testing policy and better airlift.

But the president and other members of the CITA executive were especially concerned about the staffing issue and said that WORC had to begin immediately fast tracking the work permits that will be required to get people into critical jobs. However, the new work permit and business staffing boards have not met since they were appointed as they are undergoing training, which means that WORC has a backlog of applications.

Langevin spoke of an immediate crisis that was not being properly recognised by the government. There is still a major gap between the political aspirations of the PACT Government to re-Caymanize tourism and the difficulties the industry seems to have doing that.

CITA VP and Sister Islands representative Michael Tibbetts said it was politically sensitive to talk about the remobilization of work permit holders and the sector wanted to recruit Caymanians but there are not enough people interested in certain types of jobs. So the sector will need to get hundreds of people in what is a very difficult environment from overseas.

The recruitment process and getting work permits signed off for people to begin work next year should have already started but permits were not being cleared, he noted. “We have to be able to hire a certain number of work permits to rebuild tourism and it is taking a lot of time to do that,” he said, pointing out that the sector has to begin recruiting now for April.