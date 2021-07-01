Vaccine rate slows as teen take-up remains low

(CNS): Just over 150 people stepped up to get their first COVID-19 vaccine over the last day, as the rate for both doses stagnates at around 63% of the population. Figures released by public health revealing the take-up across different demographics shows that parents are still not rushing to take their kids to get the shots. Just 32% of children aged between 12 and 18 have now had their first dose. More than 82% of those aged over 40 have at least one shot, and the over 60s are well past herd immunity levels at over 88%.

Meanwhile, 75% of those aged between 30 and 40 have had their first dose. Adults under 30 are slowly getting to the bare minimum rate required to reach herd immunity, with 68% of them getting one shot.

There were no positive cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday’s results and there are just 14 active cases of the virus among the 952 people in quarantine and isolation. The one person with symptoms remains in hospital, but according to reports released yesterday, is on the road to recovery.