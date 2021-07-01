Elsa on track to trouble Cayman

(CNS): At 8am this morning, Tropical Storm Elsa was located around 780 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands heading quickly west. Already the fifth storm of the season just one month in, Elsa is the first that appears to be on track to trouble the Cayman Islands by Sunday night. According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Elsa is currently moving at around 25mph with winds of near 40mph and higher gusts. Further strengthening is expected over the next few days.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service say they will be keeping an eye on the system, which currently is forecast to remain a storm as it arrives in our area.

Meanwhile, with the last of the summer holiday weekends approaching, the outlook ahead of Elsa’s arrival is for moderate southeasterly winds and seas over the weekend, with an increase in cloudiness and showers as a tropical wave over the Eastern Caribbean moves over the Cayman area from Friday evening through Saturday.