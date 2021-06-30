Brunch focus nets just nine drunk drivers

(CNS): Operation Quaker, the RCIPS’ latest road safety and enforcement campaign, focused on drivers leaving Sunday brunch events this weekend, which resulted in just nine people arrested for driving under the influence. Officers at road blocks and on patrol also issued 54 speeding tickets and dealt with 27 other traffic offenses, such as using a vehicle with expired registration. The traffic unit is also warning drivers that they will be out in force this coming holiday weekend as the crackdown on rogue road users continues.

“Sunday brunches are quickly becoming our busiest time of the weekend period, as many drivers take the risk of driving under the influence when returning from brunch activities,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones. “We strongly urge people to make a plan to get home after attending such events so that you don’t risk your life or the life of others on the roads.”

With the constitution holiday weekend approaching, the traffic unit will continue Operation Quaker efforts with an increased presence on the roads, he said. Several major sporting events are scheduled for the weekend, including the UEFA Euro Cup matches, and there will be increased police presence on the roads at these times, too.

“Again, our focus will be on DUI and speeding as these driving behaviours continue to be the biggest risk on our roads when it comes to serious crashes and fatalities. Thankfully, since commencing Operation Quaker we have not seen a fatality, and we ask drivers to drive safely so that we can keep it that way,” said Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay.

The police also thanked the National Roads Authority for their continued efforts in assisting Operation Quaker efforts with providing road safety messages in various key locations on their digital billboards, across the Cayman Islands.