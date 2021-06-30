Brunch focus nets just nine drunk drivers
(CNS): Operation Quaker, the RCIPS’ latest road safety and enforcement campaign, focused on drivers leaving Sunday brunch events this weekend, which resulted in just nine people arrested for driving under the influence. Officers at road blocks and on patrol also issued 54 speeding tickets and dealt with 27 other traffic offenses, such as using a vehicle with expired registration. The traffic unit is also warning drivers that they will be out in force this coming holiday weekend as the crackdown on rogue road users continues.
“Sunday brunches are quickly becoming our busiest time of the weekend period, as many drivers take the risk of driving under the influence when returning from brunch activities,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones. “We strongly urge people to make a plan to get home after attending such events so that you don’t risk your life or the life of others on the roads.”
With the constitution holiday weekend approaching, the traffic unit will continue Operation Quaker efforts with an increased presence on the roads, he said. Several major sporting events are scheduled for the weekend, including the UEFA Euro Cup matches, and there will be increased police presence on the roads at these times, too.
“Again, our focus will be on DUI and speeding as these driving behaviours continue to be the biggest risk on our roads when it comes to serious crashes and fatalities. Thankfully, since commencing Operation Quaker we have not seen a fatality, and we ask drivers to drive safely so that we can keep it that way,” said Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay.
The police also thanked the National Roads Authority for their continued efforts in assisting Operation Quaker efforts with providing road safety messages in various key locations on their digital billboards, across the Cayman Islands.
Step one: warn people of crackdown
Step two: people get a designated brunch driver (just 9 arrests)
Step three: have police out
Step four: warn people of crackdown for coming weekend
Step five: get a designated driver and the rest of us can drive in safety.
The measure of success isn’t the number of arrests, its step 5. Police – keep up the weekend road patrols. Just set up at the choke points and hot spots and keep the roads safe. Thanks.
Did you even see one police car between WBR and BT?
I’m all for cutting loose at brunch and having a good time, but the number of people hoping behind the wheel after too much champagne (I should say sparkling wine!) is ridiculous.
There should be a cop standing at every valet stand along WB Road, every Sunday from 2 PM onwards. That’d cut down on the numbers for sure!
“Just 9”! Another day in Absurdistan. Drunk drivers are selfish pond life who ruin lives and families of innocent people.
Last night I drove home at 8:45 pm. I nearly had the side of my car ripped off by two cars speeding down the centre lane of WBR, another car trying to pass and cutting in front of me at 40 mph, people in front and behind using their high beams, no one using their indicators at the roundabouts and one car speeding through the red light by Jacques Scott. Ask me if I saw even one police car between WBR and Bodden Town.
It’s remarkably poor that the RCIPS feel they need to make such a big deal about doing their daily duties on any day, season, or “special operation” of quasi-showing-up-for-work. Slow clap as we fork out hundreds of millions on this coddled failing-grade mindset.
If the punishment for drunk driving were meaningful, the drunk drivers might consider not driving while intoxicated…… and maybe even drinking less. Of course, the booze merchants wouldn’t like that…….
‘Just 9 drunk drivers’ no longer illegally endangering the lives of the rest of us. Seems like a result to me.
Just 9. What happened? The police decided to work for 5 minutes.