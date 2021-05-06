NWP apartment project stirs up new controversy

North West Point development

North West Point development

North West Point development

North West Point development

North West Point development

(CNS): A luxury condominium development on North West Point that was given a variance on the required coastal setbacks, allowing it to be built closer to the sea and for the developers to fill in an ironshore pool on the site, is causing a stir in the local community as residents claim they were never notified about it. The Serrana development was given planning permission in March last year against the advice of the Department of Environment, and work started on the project this week. But the DoE’s recommendations to the CPA were ignored and the work is likely to have a detrimental impact on the marine environment and shoreline.

“The Department was consulted on plans for the development in 2019, which included partially filling the barcadere and a reduced setback from the sea. We recommended that the proposed building be relocated further from the sea to increase the coastal setbacks, to meet the minimum legal requirement under the Development and Planning Regulations and avoid the need to fill the barcadere,” the DoE said in an official statement Thursday after a visit to the site the day before.

“We highlighted that there would be impacts to the marine environment from this filling. The Central Planning Authority (CPA) may accept or reject these recommendations when they make their decision. Our recommendations were not followed,” the DoE said.

Given that the project has planning approval within the landowners’ boundary, the DoE noted that this matter is the jurisdiction of the planning department. On Thursday, planning officials attended the site and spoke to people living in the area and concerned citizens. They pointed out that, given the decision of the CPA last year, all the work is lawful and could not be stopped.

The application was heard by the CPA in January 2020 and no objectors appeared. The DoE had clearly indicated that the site is “on a high-energy coastline”, and in the face of climate change predictions for the region, structures should not be permitted with reduced setbacks.

They also warned against filling in the inlet, which is what has caused the current concerns in the neighbourhood. The DoE had noted that it provides habitat for marine life and filling it in would impact the organisms within the inlet as well as the Marine Protected Area it connects to, due to the spread of turbidity. In their recommendations to the CPA, the experts had said, “The DoE therefore strongly recommends that the plans are modified to increase the coastal setbacks.” Those recommendations were ignored and the CPA approved the project.

According to the relevant minutes, the CPA outlined its reasons for allowing the setback to be waived in the face of the DoE experts’ clear recommendations against this, saying that the “elevation of the property and its environs is high enough to assist in minimizing storm surge, thus allowing the proposed development to be closer to the high water mark”.

The CPA also relied on precedent, which has become a self-perpetuating problem that seems to be paralyzing the board from imposing prescribed setbacks, which are critical given the increasing coastal erosion and mounting threats from sea-level rise. The CPA found that there are existing developments on adjacent properties with similar setbacks as those now granted for this condo project, which was originally submitted by Vista Development (Elvis Ltd).

“The setback of the proposed development is consistent with the established development character of the area and it will not detract from the ability of adjacent land owners from enjoying the amenity of their lands,” the CPA minutes state.

As work began this week, several people began asking questions on social media and seeking information about the project. Several complaints were made to the DoE and at least one resident in the area sent a letter to planning on Tuesday, pointing out that he was never notified about the project and had significant concerns about the impact it would have on his property.

The planning department has, however, claimed that registered letters were sent to the PO boxes of all the listed landowners, as required under the law, and adverts were placed in the newspaper.

The project is one of a surge of coastal development along North West Point over the last year, which is causing considerable concern, given the massive changes to the neighbourhood in a matter of 24 months, with huge houses and condo complexes emerging all the way along the rocky and once picturesque shoreline of West Bay.

Serrano is billed by the developers as a luxury $18 million, 18-unit apartment complex with a pool and sea wall.