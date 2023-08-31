Jamaica switches to digital travel declaration

Norman Manley International Airport, Jamaica

(CNS): The Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority has switched to an online paperless travel declaration system, and from Friday, it will be mandatory for all passengers travelling to the island, including Jamaican nationals, to use the Online Passenger Declaration Form instead of the paper C5 form. Cayman Airways urged passengers to go online before flying this weekend as it will no longer give out paper forms.

“Passengers are strongly encouraged to complete this mandatory requirement online prior to their arrival at any of Jamaica’s international airports,” CAL officials said. “The online form can be completed up to 30 days prior to arrival.”

The new requirement is to help facilitate the efficient processing of passengers at Jamaica’s international airports, officials stated.

Cayman Airways currently operates daily flights between Grand Cayman and the Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) in Kingston and seasonal flights between Grand Cayman and Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay.