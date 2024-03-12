CAL needs realistic budget to cover losses, says OAG
(CNS): Between 2018 and 2022, the Cayman Islands Government gave Cayman Airways Limited more than $152.5 million in funding, but each year the money was not enough to cover expenses. Over the same period, it received almost $24 million in supplementary appropriations after total losses of $34 million due to unrealistic budgeting.
A new report from the Office of the Auditor General urges the CIG and CAL to review the funding framework used to subsidise routes and improve how the national flag carrier is performing against government goals.
“CAL’s budgets are unrealistic,” Auditor General Sue Winspear said in the report, The Efficiency and Effectiveness of Cayman Airways Limited, which was released Monday.
“This results in consistently high losses. CAL told us that it involves the Government in discussing price changes for Strategic Domestic routes. CAL also told us these routes are subsidised essential services, so there is a reluctance to impose additional costs. This position is reasonable, but it makes it unclear why CAL continues to request budgets for [domestic air services] that will result in losses.”
The report reveals that auditors struggled to measure CAL’s performance against its goals and key performance indicators because of a number of problems that make it difficult to assess value for money. But where the OAG was able to do so, the results were mixed.
The report notes that Cayman Airways plays an essential role in providing an inter-island air bridge and contributing to the economy. It is also critical in the aftermath of natural disasters and with emergency repatriation flights, as demonstrated in recent years when the airline helped Cayman navigate the pandemic.
But despite having a range of goals and performance measures, CAL does not report effectively on its performance to parliament or the public, hampering scrutiny as to whether or not the airline is providing value for money in relation to government subsidies.
The CIG uses CAL to support its national priorities for domestic air services and to destinations it identifies as key to attracting visitors and economic development. These are funded through the Airlift Framework, which specifies four route categories: Core, Strategic Domestic, Strategic Tourism, and Surplus. The report found that CAL made losses in three of the four categories and ran a deficit each year during the timeframe that the audit covered.
“CAL received over $150 million in government funding in the five years 2018 to 2022,” Winspear said. “However, it is unclear what that government funding is intended to cover. Without this clarity, the government cannot hold CAL’s management and board to account for CAL’s financial performance… CAL is not fully funded by the Government for Strategic Domestic routes that provide essential lifeline services between the three islands. It is not clear why the funding model does not cover all costs that are not covered by passenger fares.”
She urged CAL and the government to “urgently revise the Airlift Framework to make clear what the Government’s funding is intended to cover”.
The report also states that CAL does not usually receive the funding it requests as part of the budgeting process and often receives supplementary appropriations.
“It is disappointing that CAL and the Government do not set realistic budgets,” Winspear stated in the report. “I have commented many times before on the shortcomings of the current budgeting framework and how inadequate budgeting consistently results in the need for supplementary appropriations. This is yet another example. Combined, the funding model and budgeting process impact CAL’s financial performance and the level of deficits incurred.”
The period of the report does not cover the reintroduction of the Panama route or the Barbados route, which was added to the schedule at the request of the Barbados government and falls into the Surplus route category with charters, for which costs are guaranteed. The report noted that CAL has said it expects this route to be profitable.
The OAG did examine the process for the Los Angeles route and found that the tourism ministry had collaborated effectively with the airline, with both parties working in tandem to market the route.
The report makes 14 recommendations, covering CAL’s funding model, financial and non-financial performance, strategic direction, governance, workforce planning and management.
“In our view, the most important recommendations are those on the funding model and financial performance, including budgeting,” Winspear said. However, she pointed out that Cayman Airways cannot implement the most important recommendations alone and urged the government to work with the airline to implement the recommendations as soon as possible.
See the full report in the CNS Library.
Category: Government Finance, Government oversight, Politics
Cancelling the VIP, friends & family ride for free program and dropping the just because Kenny and friends wants a shopping/gambling trip, pow wow with CTO buddies routes might enable this CIG money sinkhole to turn a modest profit.
But it’s hard to stop a carnival for circus clowns.
What an embarrassment.
If we divide the accumulated subsidies and losses by 5 years that leaves every man, woman and child in Cayman over $600 a year in cash (based on a 70k population). Can we just have the money (our money) back?
Passing up a huge opportunity to the east. One Haitian Presidential charter a week could result in the long imagined profit.
The world’s biggest welfare state at work as per usual.
If only 30% of the total population of these islands are Caymanians then I think it would be good to know the percentage of the working age population of that demographic are employed by CIG and the tentacles of companies it props up.
Would anybody be shocked to learn that perhaps 70% or higher of the working age Caymanians are paid for by the tax payers and consumers?
I would guess it’s closer to 90% when you include senior citizens on the various benefit schemes and NAU (both of which are essential).
Lots of Honduran and Cuban wives of ex sailors on the payroll as well.
Where is our value for money?
The fundamental problem with state owned airlines is that in e you introduce “strategic”goals, which suppisedly support sone other part if the economy or the national interest, they are then used as an excuse for loss making and inefficiency across the airline, even the commercially viable operations that should make money. As the AG indicates, one way is to allocate a set amount of funding for those strategic goals, or pay for them – for example, CIG pays $x for every passenegr lifted to the family islands in addition to the fare charged. Of course, that will NEVER happen because a) it would require the government to price the value of the goals and services and justify that specifically to the public, instead of vague waffle about hurricane evacuation and infrastructure, and b) it would mean CAL actually had to make a profit or break even on its commercial operations and meet industry performance indicators like revenue per km. cayman is not big on accountability, so the AGs report will join alll the other in the basement that never ever get looked at.
We need to cover our National Carrier no matter the cost.
The perfect trickle down embezzlement scheme, we’ll provide the money, do whatever you like with it, ✈️💸
‘CAL does not report effectively on its performance to parliament or the public’
No mention if Barbados are up to date with their “charter fees”. Are they paying per person or per trip?
Let go to Barbados and discuss this
Caymanian Pride is about spending money more and more, bigger and better. Sad really. Kids go to school hungry and come out ignorant, mental illness is everywhere, crime is up, RCIPS under funded, driving here is dodging uneducated drivers.
People would be outraged if they knew what CAL spends to operate jet service to the Brac. Cal needs to limit transparency to attempt to whitewash where the money is really spent.
The OAG report will just go on the shelf with all the other dusty reports.
This is what you get when there is zero accountability.
Management knows they will get bailed out by politicians so nobody cares!
Time to fire the management team and bring in real airline expertise this lot are jokers
Cayman Airways has never operated as a real business with realistic goals and financial forecasting. The management is woeful as it knows that it is a political tool that that has not been held accountable by successive Tourism Ministers starting with Jim Bodden, McKeeva Bush, Moses Kirkconnell now Bryant.
shocking performance…esp when you consider they charge $US400 for a 1 hour flight to miami.
question, how many passengers on average are flying for free?
(will wait for answer)
This is a waste of money. Sell the airline and turtle farm now
You should ask the other caribbean islands where the avg price is $1000 for the same flight
Completely agree. These figures should be published.
free money making solution:
sell cal… cig should not be running an airline.
condition of sale…in event of national emergency (hurricane/pandemic) planes must be reserved to service residents of the islands.
problem solved.
I’m sure we could charter planes for less than the current cost of subsidizing in the event of an emergency…
yet another report to be ignored that shines a light on the shambolic performance of cig and the civil service.
just another day in wonderland.
Being a Bracker or working at Air Jamaica should not be a qualification to hold an executive position.
The government service cannot manage a patty shop much less caymans airline
Will anybody at Cayman Airways get fired as a result?
Yes. Very happy you said it. When does the sitting government ever listen to the auditor general ? Creating these reports must be a hobby.