CAL needs realistic budget to cover losses, says OAG

Cayman Airways 737-8 Max aircraft at ORIA (Photo credit: CAL)

(CNS): Between 2018 and 2022, the Cayman Islands Government gave Cayman Airways Limited more than $152.5 million in funding, but each year the money was not enough to cover expenses. Over the same period, it received almost $24 million in supplementary appropriations after total losses of $34 million due to unrealistic budgeting.

A new report from the Office of the Auditor General urges the CIG and CAL to review the funding framework used to subsidise routes and improve how the national flag carrier is performing against government goals.

“CAL’s budgets are unrealistic,” Auditor General Sue Winspear said in the report, The Efficiency and Effectiveness of Cayman Airways Limited, which was released Monday.

“This results in consistently high losses. CAL told us that it involves the Government in discussing price changes for Strategic Domestic routes. CAL also told us these routes are subsidised essential services, so there is a reluctance to impose additional costs. This position is reasonable, but it makes it unclear why CAL continues to request budgets for [domestic air services] that will result in losses.”

The report reveals that auditors struggled to measure CAL’s performance against its goals and key performance indicators because of a number of problems that make it difficult to assess value for money. But where the OAG was able to do so, the results were mixed.

The report notes that Cayman Airways plays an essential role in providing an inter-island air bridge and contributing to the economy. It is also critical in the aftermath of natural disasters and with emergency repatriation flights, as demonstrated in recent years when the airline helped Cayman navigate the pandemic.

But despite having a range of goals and performance measures, CAL does not report effectively on its performance to parliament or the public, hampering scrutiny as to whether or not the airline is providing value for money in relation to government subsidies.

The CIG uses CAL to support its national priorities for domestic air services and to destinations it identifies as key to attracting visitors and economic development. These are funded through the Airlift Framework, which specifies four route categories: Core, Strategic Domestic, Strategic Tourism, and Surplus. The report found that CAL made losses in three of the four categories and ran a deficit each year during the timeframe that the audit covered.

“CAL received over $150 million in government funding in the five years 2018 to 2022,” Winspear said. “However, it is unclear what that government funding is intended to cover. Without this clarity, the government cannot hold CAL’s management and board to account for CAL’s financial performance… CAL is not fully funded by the Government for Strategic Domestic routes that provide essential lifeline services between the three islands. It is not clear why the funding model does not cover all costs that are not covered by passenger fares.”

She urged CAL and the government to “urgently revise the Airlift Framework to make clear what the Government’s funding is intended to cover”.

The report also states that CAL does not usually receive the funding it requests as part of the budgeting process and often receives supplementary appropriations.

“It is disappointing that CAL and the Government do not set realistic budgets,” Winspear stated in the report. “I have commented many times before on the shortcomings of the current budgeting framework and how inadequate budgeting consistently results in the need for supplementary appropriations. This is yet another example. Combined, the funding model and budgeting process impact CAL’s financial performance and the level of deficits incurred.”

The period of the report does not cover the reintroduction of the Panama route or the Barbados route, which was added to the schedule at the request of the Barbados government and falls into the Surplus route category with charters, for which costs are guaranteed. The report noted that CAL has said it expects this route to be profitable.

The OAG did examine the process for the Los Angeles route and found that the tourism ministry had collaborated effectively with the airline, with both parties working in tandem to market the route.

The report makes 14 recommendations, covering CAL’s funding model, financial and non-financial performance, strategic direction, governance, workforce planning and management.

“In our view, the most important recommendations are those on the funding model and financial performance, including budgeting,” Winspear said. However, she pointed out that Cayman Airways cannot implement the most important recommendations alone and urged the government to work with the airline to implement the recommendations as soon as possible.