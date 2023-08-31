BO access won’t be public yet under new bill

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has rolled out another piece of legislation to enhance its anti-money laundering regime. However, the Beneficial Ownership Transparency Bill only improves access for law enforcement and relevant agencies, not the public. While the bill has provisions to allow public access in future, officials said that will not happen before Cayman and the other territories have engaged with the UK over privacy and data protection rights.

The new bill, which is now open for comment, will enhance and consolidate the existing beneficial ownership legislative framework and align with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations to ensure competent authorities have access to adequate, accurate and current information on beneficial owners of companies.

Officials said the bill will play a crucial role in maintaining the Cayman Islands’ adherence to these evolving international standards. Financial Services Minister André Ebanks explained that it will reinforce the Cayman Islands’ reputation as a trusted financial services centre.

“The introduction of the Beneficial Ownership Transparency Bill, 2023 demonstrates the Cayman Islands’ commitment to upholding global standards, as they evolve, in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing,” he said.

“By enhancing transparency and ensuring access to accurate information, the Cayman Islands solidifies its position as a trusted global financial centre of excellence dedicated to combating financial crimes. Furthermore, the bill will proactively assist the Cayman Islands in preparation for the fifth round of the FATF evaluation process, which will commence in 2025,” the minister added.

Officials said that over the last two years, there has been extensive consultation with industry stakeholders, members of the public, government partners and international entities. This feedback was critical in shaping the creation of the bill, which has received a positive response from stakeholders, according to the CIG.

The bill also ties into the 2019 commitment made by the Cayman Islands to the UK regarding the introduction of public registers of beneficial ownership information. The proposed legislation contains a clause that would allow Cabinet to make regulations to provide public access to specified beneficial ownership information.

But parliament must approve those regulations at a future meeting, which the ministry said will not take place until discussions with the UK and other British Overseas Territories, as well as Crown Dependencies, relating to necessary privacy safeguards have concluded.

These discussions will be informed by the landmark judgment issued by the European Court of Justice in November 2022 striking down public access for beneficial ownership registries in the EU on the basis of their interference with privacy and data protection rights.

Ebanks is expected to present the bill at the next parliament, anticipated for the fourth quarter of this year. If it is passed, the existing legal obligations will remain in place until the new provisions are introduced in a phased approach. The Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce is also working on developing the regulations and guidance, which will undergo consultation with industry members.

Beneficial ownership refers to individuals who ultimately own or control an entity. The bill consolidates the beneficial ownership rules in the Companies Act, Limited Liability Companies Act and Limited Liability Partnership Act into a single law.