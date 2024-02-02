CAL’s 2023 passenger load bigger than pre-COVID

Cayman Airways 737-8 Max fleet at ORIA (Photo credit: CAL)

(CNS): The national flag carrier of the Cayman Islands, Cayman Airways Limited (CAL), carried more passengers last year than it did in 2019, the last full year before the borders were closed in 202 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a press release this week, CAL said it transported 422,189 passengers in 2023 compared with 410,800 passengers in 2019, which had been a record-breaking year for tourists. The airline also managed to cut fuel consumption by 27% compared to 2019 with its fleet of Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft.

The number of passengers using the airline last year demonstrates the “resurgence in travel demand and showcases Cayman Airways’ dedication to meeting and exceeding the airlift needs of the Cayman Islands while operating successfully in a competitive and dynamic industry,” officials said in a press release.



Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan congratulated the airline’s management team and staff. “This increase in passenger volume is a clear indication of the airline’s strength within an intensely competitive aviation industry and is a result they have worked very hard to attain,” Bryan said. “I am also particularly pleased that the service enhancements and operational streamlining introduced in 2023 have enhanced the airline’s sustainability and resilience amidst ongoing global challenges.”

Bryan said he was confident that the collaborative efforts between the ministry and CAL, coupled with the airline’s “commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience”, would “continue to drive growth in our dynamic tourism sector”.

Cayman Airways President and CEO Fabian Whorms attributed much of the progress to the tremendous efforts of the dedicated staff at the airline.

“As a company, we take pride in delivering outstanding customer service, and this commitment ultimately rests on the shoulders of our exceptional team,” he said. “Whether it is curating the initial schedule or providing convenient travel arrangement options for passengers or offering comfortable and on-time flights, our people at Cayman Airways are consistently focused on providing a top-quality experience.”

Whorms also revealed the passenger volume growth happened alongside what he called a significant 27% reduction in fuel consumption, amounting to 1.84 million fewer gallons compared to 2019. This achievement is due to the acquisition of the Boeing 737-8 Max planes, which use much less fuel per flight but can carry more passengers.

“Our strategic adjustments in flight offerings and aircraft usage also enabled us to fly 1,217 fewer hours in 2023, showcasing the fruit of our strategic approach to operational efficiency,” Whorms added.



Despite global challenges and changes in travel patterns, Cayman Airways officials said that 2023 ultimately emerged as a transformative year for the airline. The volume marks the third-highest passenger volume in the airline’s history and was achieved while it balanced the launch of new services with the

rationalisation of existing supply to match demand.

“Throughout, Cayman Airways has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serving customers while adapting to evolving circumstances,” the press release stated.

During the course of 2023, Cayman Airways also promoted and hired more Caymanian pilots and crew. It enjoyed its first successful year flying to Los Angeles and relaunched the Panama route. The airline also put charging ports in the economy cabin, revamped inflight meals, enhanced online booking and check-in and joined the United States’ TSA Pre-Check programme.

Executive VP Commercial Affairs and Chief Financial Officer Paul Tibbetts said the passenger volume and other achievements were particularly remarkable, given the persistent challenge of escalating costs

“The ongoing surge in worldwide oil prices, growth in supplier costs and regulatory-mandated cost increases continued to pose challenges to the airline throughout 2023,” he said. “The efforts of our dedicated team, in partnership with the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, have produced strong passenger growth resulting in corresponding revenue growth, critical to offset those rising expenses. As a company, Cayman Airways remains committed to delivering the best possible customer experience to travellers while at the same time exploring avenues to curtail costs and enhance revenue streams.”

Board Chairperson Dr John-Paul Clarke said the airline business is a service business. “It provides services that meet the needs of their customers and make their lives easier. In that context, the record number of passengers on Cayman Airways is indicative that Cayman Airways and its dedicated employees continue to provide safe, convenient, and economical ways to travel to and from the Cayman Islands,” he added.