Just 51 people added to vaccine tally

(CNS): Just 51 more people had their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine over the last day, according to Public Health. Government is gearing up to launch a new vaccination drive at the weekend as the clock ticks on the expiration of the existing stocks of the Pfizer doses at the end of June, which means that 9 June is the last day that people can get the first of the two-shot course. 37,113 people have had at least one shot, which equates to around 57% of the entire population, but with some 7,000 more courses still in stock, health officials are urging everyone over the age of 16 to come forward.

Pregnant and breastfeeding woman are also now encouraged to get the shot after the UK updated its guidance.

“Global vaccine uptake continues to be very promising as over a billion doses have been administered worldwide to date,”said Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee. “With this comes more information and evidence that is suggesting that the COVID-19 vaccines available are safe and effective at preventing the worse outcomes from the disease. We continue to monitor the latest information as it is published and as more studies are conducted.”

He said the new guidance from the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) “is very encouraging, especially since pregnant women are much more at risk if they do get sick with COVID-19. I hope it will give confidence to women who are pregnant, or are planning to be, who can choose to take advantage of the vaccine available on-island.”

The JCVI updated guidance states that there is no known risk associated with giving inactivated, recombinant viral or bacterial vaccines or toxoids during pregnancy or while breastfeeding. Since these vaccines cannot replicate, they cannot cause infection in either mother or the fetus. Clinical trials of the Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines with animals found no concerns relating to reproduction or development.

As with many medical and personal decisions during and after pregnancy, women are advised to discuss the benefits and risks of vaccination with their doctor.

Public Health reminded everyone, pregnant or not, to join the PACT Government leaders this Saturday, 8 May, at 10am at the vaccination clinic at the Owen Roberts International Airport to take up the vaccine together.

The revised hours for the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Owen Roberts International Airport on Saturday 8 May are 9am – 12pm & 1:30 – 5pm.



Vaccination clinic reminders:

Pfizer COVID vaccine is available to ALL persons 16 years and over (regardless of surname).

Bring your completed consent form for Dose 1. Visit hsa.ky to download the form here

Persons who have received their first dose are reminded to get their second dose 21 days later or no longer than 12 weeks after the first dose.

When receiving your 2nd dose, you MUST also bring along your vaccination card reflecting your 1st dose.

Do not laminate your vaccination card at any time. (If you have already done so, please bring your vaccination card to the ORIA Vaccination Clinic along with your photo ID.)

Do not bring children, when possible.

No pets allowed at the vaccination clinic.

Facemasks required.

Persons 60 years and older will be given priority.

The public is reminded to adhere to the published schedule and plan to get the vaccine throughout the day, to limit congestion at the vaccination clinic.