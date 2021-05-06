Rate hike plugs CUC costs hole

CUC’s Bodden Town solar farm

(CNS): Despite having 762 more customers in the first quarter of 2021 compared to first three months of last year, CUC’s earnings fell because of higher depreciation, as well as general and administration costs, the company said Thursday in a release outlining its latest financial results. But the drop in profits for the monopoly power provider was offset by the recent 6.6% base rate hike imposed on customers, leaving the company with $3.3 million in net earnings. During this quarter 3.9% of the power used in Grand Cayman was from renewables. Although this is well short of the government’s target of 70% of electricity coming from green sources by 2037, it is the most ever generated from a source other than diesel.

The renewable power was generated through a combination of the 5MW solar farm in Bodden Town and the 8.2MW of solar and wind installed on customers’ premises. CUC President and CEO Richard Hew said there is another 3.4MW of greener sources under development on customers’ sites. “During the most recent billing month these existing systems generated 3.9% of the energy consumed on Grand Cayman,” he said.

CUC has also proposed a solar plus battery storage project to OfReg that would provide 20MW of renewable energy capacity onto the grid during the day and be capable of serving peak loads at night.

“The cost of energy from this project would be significantly less than rooftop solar costs and current fuel factor rates and would lead to savings for customers. The project would provide 11% of Grand Cayman’s energy needs while reducing CO2 impacts of the sector by a corresponding amount,” Hew added.

The president said that during this reporting period CUC completed the re-registration of its environmental management system to the ISO 14001 standard. It has also proposed projects to OfReg to relocate two of the main transmission lines from overhead infrastructure to underground ducting. The primary benefits of these projects would be to add resilience to critical infrastructure that serves the main business and tourism sectors of Grand Cayman.

“The Company is committed to the advancement of renewable energy and continued its discussions with the Utility Regulation and Competition Office to pursue a number of initiatives under the 2017 Integrated Resource Plan,” the president stated.

CUC also said there were no lost-time injuries or significant recordable safety incidents during the quarter, when service provision was also at 99.97%.