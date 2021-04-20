Shirley Roulstone writes: This PPM-led Unity government has told us many times over the last few months since we have been shut down that the port issue is dead and they are going to focus on medical tourism and other things. You all have heard that at many times… but listen to me… and listen to me carefully… the port issue is NOT DEAD. This government, including your outgoing representatives, did not honour the people’s referendum. Why? Because the port issue is not dead and because they knew that if a referendum was held, the people would have their say.

So a few weeks ago, after the government was supposed to have shut down, they suddenly changed the Marine Parks and Port Anchorage zones. Why? Because the portissue is not dead.

Our port area has been used for a hundred plus years. Sure, there have been a few mishaps and we certainly would rather none had happened at all, but all in all our port and our reefs and wrecks have had a very good relationship and with very little change over all these many years.

Before COVID-19 halted tourism, it is estimated that our port area reefs and wrecks and surrounding businesses brought in approximately $500 million per year while still safely and efficiently offloading and onloading goods and passengers, as we have done for many decades.

Why this change all of a sudden? It is because the port issue is not dead.

So listen to me… listen carefully… the port issue is on the agenda to be resurrected and come back to life in some new shape or form. So for these and several other reasons and because I still represent all of the people of these three beloved Cayman Islands who signed the Cruise Port Referendum petition and others like civil servants and Caymanians who are too young to have a voice, I have filed a letter before action with the Cayman Islands Legal Department regarding the Port Anchorage Regulations.

CPR Cayman is alive and well and we ask that you don’t mess with our Cayman and don’t mess with your Caymanians. Times are changing and we are not taking things sitting down quietly anymore. Especially now there are even more of us than before! As the past few days have shown, we stand together and fight together, otherwise we will all fall together.

So big yourselves up and join hands and hearts. Our survival depends on it.