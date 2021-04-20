Dive boat hits the rocks on Boggy Sand beach

(CNS): Harbour House Marine boat salvage teams were out in West Bay this morning after a local dive boat broke from is moorings in the choppy seas and drifted to shore, landing on rocks along Boggy Sand Beach. The owners and boat repair crews are struggling to move the vessel, which has been damaged as a result of its unscheduled trip but is too heavy for the winch brought onto the beach. Efforts are reportedly being made to bail and patch the boat so it can be pulled back into the water and then towed to a marina.