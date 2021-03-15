Over 36% of population now vaccinated

Public Health Nurse Annie Price after being vaccinated against COVID-19

(CNS): Healthcare professionals worked flat out on Saturday, when, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, 1,761 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered, the largest number in a single day since the national programme was rolled out. So far, 23,866 people, or 36.7% of the estimated population, have received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while 11,153 have now completed the two-dose course. But despite the ongoing success of the vaccine, which is now open to all, travellers are still arriving with the virus. Over the weekend another six people tested positive on arrival into Cayman.

These people are among 35 active cases of the coronavirus, and five people are showing symptoms. There are now 730 travellers in home isolation or government quarantine.

Government has now gazetted the latest COVI-19 control regulations that will pave the way for travellers who are negative on arrival and have been vaccinated against the virus to quarantine or isolate for just ten days rather than 14 from Monday, 22 March.