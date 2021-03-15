Over 36% of population now vaccinated
(CNS): Healthcare professionals worked flat out on Saturday, when, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, 1,761 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered, the largest number in a single day since the national programme was rolled out. So far, 23,866 people, or 36.7% of the estimated population, have received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while 11,153 have now completed the two-dose course. But despite the ongoing success of the vaccine, which is now open to all, travellers are still arriving with the virus. Over the weekend another six people tested positive on arrival into Cayman.
These people are among 35 active cases of the coronavirus, and five people are showing symptoms. There are now 730 travellers in home isolation or government quarantine.
Government has now gazetted the latest COVI-19 control regulations that will pave the way for travellers who are negative on arrival and have been vaccinated against the virus to quarantine or isolate for just ten days rather than 14 from Monday, 22 March.
For more details on the vaccination programme and the vaccination schedule, visit the HSA website here. And for testing to accommodate new international requirements, see here.
Vaccination Clinic Hours at ORIA:
Monday – Friday 9am-12pm & 1:30-4pm,
Saturday 9am-12pm & 1:30-3pm.
For Dose 1, please fill out the consent form before arrival. Download the form here.
Everyone must present photo identification to receive the vaccine and demonstrate they are ordinarily and legally resident e.g. with initial permission to remain in the Islands for at least six months.
People who have received their first dose are reminded to get their second dose 21 days later or no longer than 12 weeks after the first dose.
When receiving your 2nd dose, you MUST also bring along your vaccination card reflecting your 1st dose.
*Doctors’ notes and employer letters are no longer required for Stage 2.
*Vaccination cards are NOT to be laminated.
*Persons 60 years and older will be given priority.
*Facemasks are required.
HSA Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or flu@hsa.ky
See the Vaccination Plan Brochure in the CNS Library here.
For more information on COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands, visit the CIG site here.
Anyone with travel questions should contact the Travel Cayman team via email TravelCayman@gov.ky
or call 1-345-945-0556 / 1-345-946-7858
Phone lines are open Monday through Friday 8.30am to 5pm.
Breach Tips Hotline: 943-7233 (943 SAFE)
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Health, health and safety
Saturday inbound was from Miami KX3103.
On what basis are they estimating the current population of the Cayman Islands exactly?