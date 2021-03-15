Port excluded from new marine protections
(CNS): One month before Cayman Islands voters go to the polls, four years after the proposed enhancements were ready for implementation and two years after Cabinet approved them, the government has finally gazetted the regulations defining the new marine park designations and rules. The enhanced regulations, which were ready to go in 2017 following public consultation led by the former environment minister, Wayne Panton, appear to have been implemented late Friday night. But although it has taken years to roll them out, the only major change to the proposals is that the George Town port area has been completely excluded from the protections.
The long awaited enhancements were designed to create consolidated areas where people can fish or take marine life to concentrate the protection needed for the dwindling marine resources and help ensure that the species in coastal waters today are still around for the next generation. The new zones increase the marine areas that will be protected to around 48% of coastal waters from around 14% in the past.
The major threats to our marine habitat, namely climate change, sea-level rise and coral disease, are hard to prevent but can be countered by better local management of controllable factors. This includes curtailing coastal development, which government appears to be ignoring. However, another major factor that can be controlled and offer some mitigation against the converging threats is managing what people are allowed to take from the ocean and from where.
This administration has sat on the proposals for several years, though it appears that very few changes have been made to the original recommendations given by the Department of Environment after years of extensive and prolonged consultation. But one major notable change is the removal of a significant part of the George Town Harbour’s marine park designation.
A large part of the harbour is now a port anchorage area, which is also set out in the new port regulations that were also gazetted on Friday.
Even though Premier Alden McLaughlin has stated publicly on several occasions that the PPM-led coalition no longer plans to build a cruise berthing facility and if they form the next government they will focus on stay-over tourism, the government has nevertheless excluded significant parts of the George Town Harbour, extending well beyond the port cargo area and traditional anchorage zones for the cruise ships.
While the PPM leader said at a recent press conference that it was clear the people did not support the cruise berthing project and that cruise tourism needed to be rethought, by cutting the area out of the marine parks protection, the government has left the door open to return to that proposal if and when it suits them, without having to address any legal challenges regarding marine protections.
The rest of the regulations lay out the protected areas where no one can take marine life of any kind at any time, and the designated areas where fishing can happened and certain marine life can be take in season. It also formalises a greater number of no dive zones.
Despite the importance of the roll out of these enhancements, Panton, who has been campaigning for the rollout of the new regulations, said he found it very odd that the gazetting has happened so silently.
See the full details of the marine park regulations and maps as well as the port authority regulations in the CNS Library.
Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature
It’s a port.
Get used to it.
Should they move it to a pristine location and destroy that too.
Geez
In 10 days the movie Seaspiracy premieres on Netflix. In it, Dr. Sylvia Earle, a career deep sea explorer, oceanographer, former head of NOAA, and Mission Blue Founder, talks about the frail state of our oceans and its connection to humanity’s survival. Several years ago Dr Earle was in Grand Cayman for the International Underwater Film Festival where she dove GT Harbour and added it to her list of Mission Blue “Hope Spots”. Sadly, none of our politicians seem to understand the legacy financial benefit to the people of the Cayman Islands of protecting our marine ecology as well as we should. It’s particularly surprising, considering the thousands of resident scuba divers and tourism business that deliver votes. Even more baffling that we should find ourselves to be the (homeless) home of the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame – a tourism attraction that these same knuckleheads can’t seem to get behind. Go figure.
This deceptive government action led by the Progressives is another reason why we MUST NOT VOTE FOR ANY PPM, PROGRESSIVE,UDP, UNITY, OR ALLIANCE MEMBERS!
They deceptively give with one hand while taking with the other hand, cannot be trusted.
Alden, Mac and the other members of the gang are making a promise for no cruise port while at the same time making plans for it to happen.
DO NOT VOTE PROGRESSIVES AND UNITY GOVERNMENT.
Standard operating procedure from crooks. Not sure why we should be surprised!
If the amount protected has risen from around 14% to 48%, I’d like to assume that the budget for such protection has also gone up commensurately? So we can have more officers actively monitoring the areas.