Port excluded from new marine protections

George Town Harbour, Grand Cayman

(CNS): One month before Cayman Islands voters go to the polls, four years after the proposed enhancements were ready for implementation and two years after Cabinet approved them, the government has finally gazetted the regulations defining the new marine park designations and rules. The enhanced regulations, which were ready to go in 2017 following public consultation led by the former environment minister, Wayne Panton, appear to have been implemented late Friday night. But although it has taken years to roll them out, the only major change to the proposals is that the George Town port area has been completely excluded from the protections.

The long awaited enhancements were designed to create consolidated areas where people can fish or take marine life to concentrate the protection needed for the dwindling marine resources and help ensure that the species in coastal waters today are still around for the next generation. The new zones increase the marine areas that will be protected to around 48% of coastal waters from around 14% in the past.

The major threats to our marine habitat, namely climate change, sea-level rise and coral disease, are hard to prevent but can be countered by better local management of controllable factors. This includes curtailing coastal development, which government appears to be ignoring. However, another major factor that can be controlled and offer some mitigation against the converging threats is managing what people are allowed to take from the ocean and from where.

This administration has sat on the proposals for several years, though it appears that very few changes have been made to the original recommendations given by the Department of Environment after years of extensive and prolonged consultation. But one major notable change is the removal of a significant part of the George Town Harbour’s marine park designation.

A large part of the harbour is now a port anchorage area, which is also set out in the new port regulations that were also gazetted on Friday.

Even though Premier Alden McLaughlin has stated publicly on several occasions that the PPM-led coalition no longer plans to build a cruise berthing facility and if they form the next government they will focus on stay-over tourism, the government has nevertheless excluded significant parts of the George Town Harbour, extending well beyond the port cargo area and traditional anchorage zones for the cruise ships.

While the PPM leader said at a recent press conference that it was clear the people did not support the cruise berthing project and that cruise tourism needed to be rethought, by cutting the area out of the marine parks protection, the government has left the door open to return to that proposal if and when it suits them, without having to address any legal challenges regarding marine protections.

The rest of the regulations lay out the protected areas where no one can take marine life of any kind at any time, and the designated areas where fishing can happened and certain marine life can be take in season. It also formalises a greater number of no dive zones.

Despite the importance of the roll out of these enhancements, Panton, who has been campaigning for the rollout of the new regulations, said he found it very odd that the gazetting has happened so silently.