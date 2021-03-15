COVID field hospital put to bed

The HSA field hospital is packed up

(CNS): The Health Service Authority has packed up and stored all of the equipment it acquired to create an emergency field hospital in the event that Cayman had faced a serious surge of community transmission of COVID-19. The hospital, which was established at the Family Life Centre in George Town in May, cost around $400,000 and was decommissioned at the end of last month. But the assets of the 60-bed facility have been placed into storage by Hazard Management to be remobilised or reallocated for any other national and potentially regional disaster if needed. Some of the equipment has been circulated into the HSA.

Fortunately, the Cayman Islands did not need the facility, given the very low level of community spread of the virus even at its peak, when there were only a handful of cases where the patients were hospitalized.

“Sustainability was the key word throughout the design and mobilisation stages of the field hospital,” explained Public Works Department Senior Project Manager Simon Griffiths. “Everything was done with the objective of its remobilisation as a whole or in part in the Family Life Centre or in other locations.”

He also said some of the assets have already been chosen for relocation within the authority now the hospital has been demobilised, including the standby generator, which has been sent to Faith Hospital in Cayman Brac. The mobile hand wash basins are going to be used at various district clinics, the Airport COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic and the COVID-19 testing district clinics.

The bed partitions and fully demountable electrical system will be stored in a warehouse with other equipment from the temporary facility and may be utilised by HMCI for emergency sheltering purposes. “It’s pleasing to report that this attention to sustainable ethic has worked as even the plastic sheeting used to shield certain parts has been saved and will be used elsewhere,” Griffiths said.



Coordinated by the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) in collaboration with the government, charities and the private sector, the emergency field hospital was set-up in May 2020 to accommodate an overflow of COVID-19 patients should local healthcare facilities reach capacity. With effective implementation of precautionary measures such as social distancing, hand washing and the wearing of masks, the Cayman Islands was able to avoid an outbreak of COVID-19 and the need to use the field hospital.



“The NEOC and supporting organisations initiated this project with the single-minded focus of saving lives.”said HSA Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood. “We wanted to ensure we had the infrastructure in place to handle the very worst scenario. If the field hospital was ever to be utilised it would mean that all the beds of the local hospitals have been filled and we are now in a national emergency situation…it has always been our hope that the facility would not have to be used, but if needed, it can always be remobilised in a relatively short time.”

The UK Association for Project Management awarded the Cayman Islands Government winner of the social project of the year category for the cross-sector project management approach taken for the construction and delivery of the field hospital.