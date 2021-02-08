Activists call for probe into previous JR secrecy

(CNS): LGBT activists are calling for an investigation into why documents relating to a legal challenge to the passage of the Civil Partnership Law were kept from the public for several months. Following the recent release of an application, filed by Kattina Anglin, for a judicial review of the governor’s implementation of the law and a judge’s decision to allow it to proceed, Colours Caribbean is questioning the saga and how the application got the green light.

In a long letter to Governor Martyn Roper querying the chain of events, in which CNS and other media attempted to secure a copy of Anglin’s application and then Justice Richard William’s subsequent ruling, the LGBT activists are suggesting that the courts issued misleading information about the public interest case and that this is not, as the court claimed, an inadvertent oversight.

The case is of significant public interest, as confirmed by the judge, and Colours appears to be worried that the account given by the judge, who has allowed this case to proceed even in the face of a number of constitutional stumbling blocks, is in direct contrast to the account of the clerk of court and th group maintains that they cannot both be correct.

The case has not yet had any public hearings but it is going to be of significant public interest. The issue of same-sex partnerships remains hugely controversial, but this particular judicial review also raises a broader constitutional question as it challenges whether or not the governor had the right to use his powers under section 81 of the constitution to implement a law outside of the parliament on a devolved matter.

The governor has claimed that it was constitutional because of the international ramifications, given that Cayman was breaching the European Convention on Human Rights as there was no marriage equality provision for same sex couples.

He was also directed to implement the lase by the British secretary of state to pass the law. This creates a bigger question for the court, as legal experts believe that on this ground alone the constitution required the presiding judge to throw the case out, since, according to the Constitution, if a governor is told to do something by the UK, he does not have a choice and the courts cannot interfere.

But by allowing the JR to proceed, Justice Williams has challenged that constitutional issue and Colours Caribbean say that the governor’s passage of the law could now be at risk.

The latest request comes as the ‘gay marriage’ question remains. Later this month, the Privy Council in London will hear Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush’s appeal to reinstate the original ruling by the chief justice, legalising same-sex marriage.

The challenge to the Civil Partnership Law shakes the certainty that some form of equality now exists for the LGBT community, which boosts the women’s case that it is the Marriage Law that needed to be changed to properly settle and protect the rights of same-sex couples.

Meanwhile, Dinah Rose QC, who has been instructed by the Cayman Islands Government to defend the Court of Appeal’s ruling overturning the legalisation of same-sex marriage, had faced pressure to resign her position at Oxford University after she was accused of defending homophobia.

However, Rose has been rigorously defended by students at the college where she is president. In a statement, the Magdalen College Junior Common Room (JCR) said they recognised “the importance of legal representation for all, a key element of which is not conflating the views of lawyers with those of their clients. This is a fundamental principle of justice which the JCR firmly supports. It therefore rejects calls for Dinah Rose QC to resign from her position as President.”

The statement also said that the student-run group “unreservedly and unconditionally supports the rights of LGBTQ+ people in the Cayman Islands… including the right to marriage” and is looking into ways to show this support.

Day and Bodden-Bush’s lead attorney also defended Rose. Edward Fitzgerald QC, who will be arguing opposite her at the PC case, said she was “acting perfectly properly” in accepting the brief. “It is an important constitutional principle that barristers should not be identified with the clients they represent,” he said.