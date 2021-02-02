JR application in civil union case released

Kattina Anglin

(CNS): Three months after Kattina Anglin filed an application for a judicial review of the Civil Partnership Law, which was implemented last year by the governor under direction of the UK, the document has finally been released. After CNS published a related ruling allowing the application to proceed, which had also been withheld from the public, both documents have appeared on the court website (search for Kattina Anglin). But the chain of events has angered the LGBT community, who are now demanding answers about how this case is being handled.

The question of the secrecy, the legal standing of the court to allow a judicial review of a decision directed by the UK government, and the role of the attorney general in the judicial review application are all being questioned just weeks before Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush are due to appear before the Privy Council in London arguing for the reinstatement of the chief justice’s ruling that had legalised gay marriage in March 2019.

Colours Carribean, the sister activist group of the local branch, Colours Cayman, issued a very long release Monday, identifying their concerns regarding the secrecy that had surrounded this case and the decisions made despite the presiding judge, Justice Richard Williams, indicating that he believed this was a matter of public interest.

“Colours Caribbean is exceptionally concerned in light of the evidence of the Clerk of Court that Justice Williams appears to have intended to keep this matter away from the public for motives which as of today remain unknown,” the LGBT advocates said.

CNS had received an email from the clerk of court in our efforts to secure the document that the judge had not given instructions for either Anglin’s application or his ruling to appear on the public court register.

However, CNS learned of Justice Williams’ ruling allowing Anglin’s JR application from other documents filed in the related Privy Council case and had tracked it down through other means. But it was not until this week that we were able to access Anglin’s application for judicial review.

In that document the local conservative Christian activist focused on the argument that in using his section 81 powers, the governor erred in law. She argued that because this is a domestic or devolved issue, relating to the Marriage Law, it was beyond the powers of his remit and that this was a matter reserved for Parliament.

Anglin stressed that the application was not intended to address the arguments over whether or not same-sex couples should be allowed to marry or enter into civil unions.

She argued that the governor overstepped his boundaries and did so based on the breach of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) identified by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal. But, she argued, that did not make this case one of “external affairs”, the main constitutional grounds for a governor to use section 81 to pass legislation for the territory.

“The CPL does not fall into the remit of ‘external affairs’ or any other area of responsibility under section 55. The appropriate route to legislate is through an Order in Council under section 125 of the Constitution,” Anglin’s lawyers submit, adding, “By justifying his use of section 81 to comply with an international obligation, the Governor has usurped the Constitutional right of the LA to remedy incompatibility. This is both an error of law and in excess of his power.”

However, neither Anglin, nor the judge deal with the additional constitutional issue that the governor acted under the direction of the UK secretary of state, and according to the Constitution the local court has no power to intervene in any decision made in London.

Colours Caribbean, whose legal counsel has written to the governor expressing concern about a number of issues surrounding this case, also stated that this is a fundamental issue in the case. Colours stated that from a legal perspective, it is not possible for the local governor to breach the Constitution if they are directed by the UK.

“Justice Williams failed to identify that the Governor had absolutely no discretion but to act upon the instructions” of the UK, the activists noted in their long release based on legal advice.

While the Day and Bodden-Bush case in London is set for 23 February, Anglin’s case, which was listed at the end of last year for another chamber’s hearing, was adjourned administratively. At this stage CNS is unaware of the next date in the case but will pay close attention to the court listings.