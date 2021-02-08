Pastors help counter resistance to taking vaccines

Pastor Dave Jorge of First Baptist Church is given COVID-19 jab

(CNS): Public Health officials have been talking to church leaders to enlist their help in persuading some reluctant congregations to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Premier Alden McLaughlin has said. While most Christian denominations do not formally prohibit vaccines, some members of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Mormon, Seventh-day Adventists and other conservative churches are suspicious of all vaccines, raising concerns for their health, especially given the demographics of regular churchgoers.

Some pastors have been lining up and getting their photos taken as they received the vaccine to encourage their aging flocks on the importance of the coronavirus jabs, particularly for older and vulnerable people.

At the press briefing last week, McLaughlin confirmed government’s latest target of getting 90% of the over 60s inoculated before any changes are made to the quarantine regime, but he noted that there was still some resistance to taking the vaccine. He said that Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee had been talking to religious leaders about the science to help address the obstacles.

“Some people are still requiring convincing… but the more people that are vaccinated, the more people can give a testimonial,” the premier said. “We are making some extra efforts… talking to… the leadership of the Seventh-day Adventist… and the Cayman Ministers Association as well.”

He added, “The church plays a huge role in this community, which is good. Dr Lee has talked to them and gone through the science of the vaccine… to break down some of the resistance by some people within churches to taking the vaccine.” He noted that because church congregations tend to be older, it was important that they are vaccinated.

Pastor Dave Jorge from the First Baptist Church was one of those who made his own vaccination public, noting that this disease has taken the lives of more than two million people worldwide.

“That we have the vaccine here in Cayman so quickly is a gift from God. Unbelievable!” he said in a testimonial to the community. “I encourage the public to take the vaccine. I did. There’s no microchip in it. Don’t buy into the conspiracy theories and fear. Millions around the world are clamouring for it and we here in Cayman have complete and free access to it. Don’t take it for granted. Take it for life.”

The government here has said they believe the Pfizer vaccine is safe but they have also urged people to find out for themselves by doing their on line research using sound trusted, scientific sources.