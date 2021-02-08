Pastors help counter resistance to taking vaccines
(CNS): Public Health officials have been talking to church leaders to enlist their help in persuading some reluctant congregations to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Premier Alden McLaughlin has said. While most Christian denominations do not formally prohibit vaccines, some members of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Mormon, Seventh-day Adventists and other conservative churches are suspicious of all vaccines, raising concerns for their health, especially given the demographics of regular churchgoers.
Some pastors have been lining up and getting their photos taken as they received the vaccine to encourage their aging flocks on the importance of the coronavirus jabs, particularly for older and vulnerable people.
At the press briefing last week, McLaughlin confirmed government’s latest target of getting 90% of the over 60s inoculated before any changes are made to the quarantine regime, but he noted that there was still some resistance to taking the vaccine. He said that Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee had been talking to religious leaders about the science to help address the obstacles.
“Some people are still requiring convincing… but the more people that are vaccinated, the more people can give a testimonial,” the premier said. “We are making some extra efforts… talking to… the leadership of the Seventh-day Adventist… and the Cayman Ministers Association as well.”
He added, “The church plays a huge role in this community, which is good. Dr Lee has talked to them and gone through the science of the vaccine… to break down some of the resistance by some people within churches to taking the vaccine.” He noted that because church congregations tend to be older, it was important that they are vaccinated.
Pastor Dave Jorge from the First Baptist Church was one of those who made his own vaccination public, noting that this disease has taken the lives of more than two million people worldwide.
“That we have the vaccine here in Cayman so quickly is a gift from God. Unbelievable!” he said in a testimonial to the community. “I encourage the public to take the vaccine. I did. There’s no microchip in it. Don’t buy into the conspiracy theories and fear. Millions around the world are clamouring for it and we here in Cayman have complete and free access to it. Don’t take it for granted. Take it for life.”
The government here has said they believe the Pfizer vaccine is safe but they have also urged people to find out for themselves by doing their on line research using sound trusted, scientific sources.
Category: Health, health and safety
Pastor Jorge, the vaccine is NOT, repeat NOT, a “gift from God”. Please stop that nonsense. It’s a gift from the United Kingdom Government to one of its Overseas Territories. “God” does not come into it.
Politicians should be actively out in their own district encouraging their constituents to get the vaccine.
Please go against the trend of the politician from the smallest and oldest district telling people to wait for the moderna vaccine. You have the oldest average aged voters in the country and you are telling them to wait.
Please ol politician enlighten the public on your wealth of knowledge about Pfizer/Biontech vaccines, Moderna vaccine, Sputnik vaccine, etc etc etc
What if, as is quite likely, we don’t get 90% of the over 60’s vaccinated what will the Premier do then – retain our quarantine indefinitely and kiss goodbye to our tourism industry?.
Why are christians so afraid to die?
He added, “The church plays a huge role in this community, which is good.”
Did he expand on this at all? Ain’t a damn thing good about it
I would like very much to take the Oxford vax. Do we have any indication that it is coming to Cayman?
If they believe that the vaccine is the Devil .. so be it. When it’s too late they will wish they took the little prick.
The second dose turns you gay.
But they have no problem consuming diabetes and cancer causing alcohol and junk food. Ignorance, pure and simple.
Glad to see this and full credit to them. But think how crazy the world has become that we now see fundamentalist Christian pastors speaking out as the voice of reason and promoting scientific solutions to real-world problems. (Just don’t tell them that viruses evolve)
The worse thing about this worldly insistence – they give you 21 days to monitor your reactions to the Covid vaccine. But smarty, you don’t have to react within that time frame. It could be after 1 year, 2 years, 5 years, or more before you get negative effects … SO, NOOOOO. I AM A HEALTHY PERSON. I DO NOT NEED YOUR VACCINE! AND MY BODY IS THE TEMPLE OF THE MOST HIGH! I AM RESPONSIBLE FOR HOW I TREAT THIS TEMPLE!
Peace 🙂
Indeed, but your education could do with some work.
If you’re dumb enough to only be convinced by a pastor that getting vaccinated is a good idea, then I guess literally Lord help you.
Don’t let these religious zealots also be aware of things like ‘gayness’ has been noted in almost every species on the planet. That would blow their minds.
Reported today:
Man in his 70s collapses and dies just 25 minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccine in NYC – as officials say he ‘didn’t have allergic reaction’
CNS: If you troll the internet to find every single example of someone dying after taking a vaccine dose you will get a ridiculously skewed impression of the risks, but in all cases that I have seen the cause of death is not known. Also from the Daily Mail, where I think you got this: “At least one dose of a vaccine has been administered to 31,579,100 million people, which equals to 9.6 percent of the population.”
Right now the experts’ advise, especially for older people, is still to take the vaccine as the risk of not taking it is very much higher, because the aim is to open the borders, thus potentially bringing in the virus. People can google the info themselves if they want to know more.
More doses for the people who actually want it 🤷🏻♂️
But only if they will give it to us – instead of waiting for those who don’t believe in it to sign up. Should be a cut off time. Once your group has had say 2 weeks to decide tot take it they should move on to the next group. Previous groups can still get it if they want but they are not then holding everyone to ransom. We haven’t got past 65 year olds and high risk exposure s yet.
I applaud them for this. However it would be nice for the pastors to speak out about violence against women by our leaders and for them to cal it for what it is, evil. and condemn them for it particularly when they have been convicted of three counts.
“but the more people that are vaccinated, the more people can give a testimonial”. A political statement not a scientific one. This vaccine is approved for emergency use. People must be able to decided for themselves if they want to be a part of the mass clinical trial. I will take the vaccine, but I listened to nothing the CMO said or what the government said. There are plenty of scientific papers from credible sources freely available in order to make your own decision. A picture of a pastor taking a shot is worthless.
Jehovah’s Witnesses do not prohibit vaccines and Jehovah’s Witnesses members are not suspicious about vaccination.
Well don’t come knocking on my door when the doses run out. Or ever.
You’re right, they are far too busy incorrectly predicting the end of the world over and over. They don’t have time to worry about vaccines.
Should just let natural selection take its course instead of convincing the horse to drink the water. They don’t “believe in” evolution, after all.
Evolution is a belief structure. I don’t believe it but I am not going to hate those who do.
Your life, your choice.