QC criticised for work in ‘homophobic’ Cayman case

Dinah Rose QC

(CNS): British barrister Dinah Rose QC, who is representing the Cayman Islands Government in the now infamous ‘gay marriage’ case before the UK Privy Council next month, is facing pressure to step away from it by the academic community, which says she is representing homophobia. Rose, the president of the prestigious Magdalen College at Oxford University and a human rights lawyer, has been forced to publicly defend her decision.

One critic called the QC’s role in the case a “stain” on the reputation of the 563-year-old Oxford college that was once home to Oscar Wilde.

Despite the criticism she faces, according to various reports in the British media and the academic press, Rose has said she will not quit the case as it would be an “act of serious professional misconduct”.

The row was fueled in the first instance by a statement from Edwin Cameron, a former South African judge and a leading global activist on LGBT issues, to the university’s LGBT society.

Cameron, the Chancellor of Stellenbosch University, said Rose had “aggressively attacked” Chief Justice Anthony Smellie’s ruling that had granted Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush the right to marry, persuading the Court of Appeal to overturn it. He questioned if she should be pursuing this homophobic cause.

“The President of Magdalen owes a duty to the college as well as to its LGBTIQ members to uphold Magdalen’s equality policy. Choosing to deploy professional energies on behalf of a homophobic government is incompatible with this duty,” he said.

Since then, other academics and lawyers have weighed in, criticising Rose for her work on this case, which has resulted in Day and Bodden-Bush still being prevented from marrying some four years after they first approached the government here about some form of lawful union.

Rose stated that she is not arguing that the Constitution prohibits same-sex marriage, just whether or not the Bill of Rights requires same-sex marriage to be made available to couples in Cayman.

While the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal ruled in the CIG’s favour, that the question of same-sex marriage was one for parliament and not the courts, the judges had directed parliament to enact some form of legal equivalency. As is well documented, the legislature failed to do so and as a result the Civil Partnership Law was implemented by the governor.

Rose has stated that the main issue before the Privy Council only concerns the proper interpretation of the Cayman Constitution and she is not acting for the attorney general here to oppose same-sex marriage.

The case is due to be heard by the Privy Council on 23 Feb.