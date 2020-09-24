Objectors argue hotel offers no benefits

Beach Bay development, artist’s rendition

(CNS): Residents in Beach Bay who are fighting the development of a ten-storey hotel in their quiet residential community have argued that the project should not have been approved, not only because it breaches planning legislation but because there will be no benefit to Cayman. Having secured some $25 million in duty waivers, the resort will add little to public coffers but instead the taxpayer could be footing the infrastructure bill.

During a Plannings Appeals Tribunal meeting last week objectors listed a catalogue of reasons why the project falls foul of the law and said that the Central Planning Authority erred when it granted permission. Arguing on behalf of the main objector and supporting residents, local attorney Sammy Jackson told the tribunal that the CPA has an obligation to consider the technical aspects of a project as well as its wider community implications.

Jackson listed the errors he said the CPA made, including over the issue of a lack of beach access, not seeking a fire report, making decisions based on future assumptions about a new road, and the impact on the scenic coastline. He also said the CPA had claimed that the ten-storey resort was in keeping with the area.

“Clearly it is not,” Jackson said, pointing out that the entire community is made up of residential, detached family homes. He said the CPA could not rationalise how this project was in character with the surrounding area and to have said so was “obviously and patently wrong”.

He accepted that the government had re-zoned the hotel site, but said it was a spot re-zone and the CPA was obligated to still consider what was around it. He said the CPA’s remit was to examine a lot more than the bricks and mortar of a development.

The main challenge to the CPA decision in this appeal is the waiver of the full beach access requirement, which Jackson said the authority does not have the power to do. But he raised a number of other legal challenges, including the fact that approval was granted on a high-rise and complex development without any kind of fire report.

He noted that the CPA had based its approval on the assumption that a road would be built, even though there are no plans for it and government has made no attempt to compulsorily purchase the land it would need to do this. He also accused the CPA of not considering the natural environment of the area, which is not only a turtle nesting beach but also part of an important natural scenic coastline.

Jackson spoke about the wider implications of the project, which is an ambitious plan for the site. He said that government had granted the developers a $25 million waiver on the fees for this project, which means there will be no benefit for the public purse. He accused the CPA of just seeing development as good but he said this was not a typical project, especially given this rebate the developers were getting when taxpayers will be footing the bill for the roads it will need.

“The CPA failed to perform its primary function,” Jackson said, because it did not establish whether or not “this development is good for Cayman” and made no inquiry as to its potentially negative economic impact.

The hotel’s approval was defended by both the CPA, which was represented by the Attorney General’s Chambers, and the developers, Beach Bay Land Ltd, who were represented by attorney and former justice, Alex Henderson.

The lawyers argued that the CPA followed the law and used its legal discretion to deal with the beach access, which would be divided and would tie to the road once completed. The defence teams stated that the road was not just an assumption but one the NRA has gazetted, and described it as inevitable whether the project goes ahead or not.

Local residents have lobbied hard against the project, largely because of the scale of the proposal and the loss of the scenic coastline in the area for residents and their beach access. But after various do-overs, the project was finally given the green light in November last year, and last month the hotel was given a building permit.