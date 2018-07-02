Schools facing more frequent inspections

(CNS): All local schools are to be inspected every two years going forward instead of every four, as stipulated in the the Education Law, after the Education Council, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and the Office of Education Standards decided to increase the regularity of inspections to ensure that a high standard is achieved and consistently maintained by all local educational institutions. With education still in the spotlight and pressure mounting on schools to improve their performance, the new council, made up of private sector as well as education officials, believes there should be a more rigorous inspection regime.

In May 2018, the Cabinet approved an increase to the budget of the Office of Education Standards by CI$260,000. Officials said this will be used to support the implementation of the two-year cycle from September 2018, as well as increase the number of island-based inspectors who will contribute to the regular inspections of educational institutions.

Education Council Chair Dan Scott said the law requires schools to be inspected at least once every four years, but in an effort to strengthen education provision across both public and private educational institutions, it should be more frequent.

“The council believes that a more rigorous inspection cycle will help ensure students are thriving and achieving the necessary academics and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in order for them to access tertiary education and the world of work,” Scott stated in a release from the education ministry.

“The inspections will hold the institutions accountable and help highlight the strengths and challenges of our education system. This is just one way the Education Council is actively working toward enhancing the quality of the education received in the Cayman Islands,” he added.

Based on the new inspection standards, schools’ performance will be examined in six key areas: students’ achievement; personal and social development; the quality of teaching; the curriculum; leadership; and health, safety and support.

All educational institutions, from early childhood to the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre, both private and public, will be inspected at least once in the period between September 2018 and June 2020. This change means that there will be 25 educational institutions inspected between September 2018 and June 2019 and a further 25 in the following academic year.

“I am pleased that my fellow Cabinet members felt this change was in the country’s best interest and have agreed to provide the Office of Education Standards the additional support needed to complete the inspections within the recommended two-year cycle,” O’Connor-Connolly said. “I think it is important that students are benefitting from a world-class education and our country’s educational institutions are rich with opportunities for students to maximise their God-given potential,” she added.

Director for Education Standards Peter Carpenter said research had shown that inspections help schools’ improvement, and effective collaboration between inspection and school leadership can radically transform student outcomes.

“It is notable that many of our schools, particularly in the private sector, have not been inspected for a number of years,” he said. “A two-year cycle will offer more regular opportunities for teachers and school leaders to receive advice and support from educational professionals helping to steer our schools toward improved standards and better outcomes for our students.”

Once completed, the inspection reports will be published in full by the Office of Education Standards and posted on the Portfolio of the Civil Service website.

