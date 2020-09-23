WHO calls for science-based info to curb virus spread

(CNS): As Cayman marked another day with no new infections of the coronavirus either in the community or among the more than 200 people in isolation, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries to put plans in place to promote science-based information about the COVID-19 pandemic. Cayman recorded 174 negative test resultson Wednesday and has just four asymptomatic active cases.

But Cayman’s success in suppressing this virus is rare. Most countries, especially those in Europe, South and North America, India, as well as the UK, are battling surges of the infection. More than 32 million people have contracted the virus worldwide and over 980,000 have died.

Global health agencies and non-profits are deeply concerned about the false information about this virus that is contributing to its spread. Some misinformation is not just inaccurate but deliberate, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that when the virus began to spread across the globe, “inaccurate and even dangerous messages proliferated wildly over social media, leaving people confused, misled and ill-advised”.

Announcing a new initiative, called “Verified”, to fight misinformation and promote science, the UN leader pointed to the critical role facts will play in building public confidence in the safety and efficacy of any future COVID-19 vaccines.

“Misinformation and disinformation put health and lives at risk, and undermine trust in science, in institutions and in health systems,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“To fight the pandemic we need trust and solidarity and when there is mistrust, there is much less solidarity. False information is hindering the response to the pandemic so we must join forces to fight it and to promote science-based public health advice,” he added.