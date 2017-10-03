Local unemployment rises in spring survey
(CNS): There was mixed news on employment rates in Cayman with the release of the Labour Force Survey Report for March 2017: the number of unemployed Caymanians was higher than the same period in 2016 but a drop when compared to the October 2016 report. The overall unemployment rate, which includes permanent residents with the right to work, permit holders and Caymanians, stands at 4.1% but 6.2% for locals alone.
While the workforce has grown to 41,764 people in jobs, including 431 more Caymanians working, the percentage of locals still trying to get work remains stubbornly high, given the number of foreign nationals on permits.
From a current population of more than 63,000 people, the total labour force, which includes everyone who is working or wants to work, stands at 43,545, which is up by 1,290 from the same period in 2016, with 95.9 % in jobs. Employment among Caymanians grew by 2.4% to 1,277 who want to work but were out of a job — a number that has remained relatively consistent over the last few years.
Another worrying trend for government was the under-employment rate, which increased from 1.8% of working people saying they were underemployed to 4.1%. This issue reflects an increase in people working in jobs which are either well below their skill level or people not being given the chance to work the hours they want. More than 40% of all workers, including non-Caymanians, earn less than $2,400 per month
An interesting statistic for government to consider is where locals are working. Despite the agreement among all politicians and public perception that key to resolving local unemployment is support for small and micro businesses with five workers or less, those businesses actually employ the highest proportion of non-Caymanians, while big businesses with a staff count of 50 or more employ the most locals.
Long-term unemployment remains relatively low for locals, with over 92% of Caymanians said they had had a job before and only 2% said they had been unemployed for more than a year.
The full report on the current labour numbers is available here.
When the ESO produce statistics based on actual data rather than a survey extrapolated to a hypothetical number, where the determination of whether people are employed or not, whether they want to work or not, whether they are under employed or not, is based on the unverified assertions of people on the doorstep, I will start believing this stuff. For all we know the true unemployment rate could be twice that, or it could be far less. If you want to measure this stuff you should require all employers to submit a return, and only count the unemployed as those registered with the NWDA. The only hard data in this are the work permit numbers.
What happened to the hog wash that was being spread about when work permits increase there is a decrease in unemployment for Caymanians?
the myth continues with false numbers doctored for effect. I placed an ad for Caymanians and one PR holder showed up that could not speak anything but broken english
Not true. A PR holder would have had to be here for more than 10 years, and would have to have spoken English to get a work permit in the first place.
the unemployment myth continues…..
these people do not want to work. end of story.
More truth to reveal….stats are obviously quite relevant though. Great job!
“[T]he percentage of locals still trying to get work remains stubbornly high, given the number of foreign nationals on permits.” What zero sum game nonsense. Once the convicts, drunks and junkies are reduced from the 1,277, ie the voluntarily unemployable, those left can all find jobs easily it is just they don’t want the many many jobs that are available.
I take it that you are not well acquainted with any of the skilled unemployed Caymanians out there looking for work that in fact make up a shocking sum of that total figure. In any group there will be outliers, but they surely aren’t the majority.
Where there are fitting jobs, many of these skilled and driven locals don’t even receive a callback once the employer sees they’ve been out of work for a while…almost like it’s taboo to take a chance on a Caymanian.
And again I say outliers will always be there so don’t judge the group by a few bad eggs. Unemployment is indeed a stubborn problem amongst Caymanians.
Alden isn’t worried…lots of PR and work permit fees
Alden and ppm do not care about Caymanians
Right up until they become Caymanian. At that point he will exclaim – what happened to all the money?
