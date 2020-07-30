Cayman inches towards 30,000 tests

Doctors Hospital drive-thru testing

(CNS): With another 263 COVID-19 tests carried out over the last 24 hours, all of which were negative, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported that Cayman remains free of any active cases of the coronavirus. The results also brought the jurisdiction close to 30,000 tests processed since the virus reached these islands in March.

To date, Cayman has recorded 203 positive cases, the last of which was more some 17 days ago, and has processed 29,942 PCR tests. Since the beginning of this month, 5,735 tests were carried out, with just two positive cases being discovered. One was in a person who had returned from overseas and the other was picked up in the mass screen testing programme.

Both patients have since been cleared, leaving Cayman free of active cases for one week.

Concerns that people will drop their guard because of the success were highlighted by Dr Lee Thursday. “The Cayman Islands can be proud of how well we are faring,” he said as the latest results were published. “However, we must all continue to follow prevention measures, including social distancing and frequent hand-washing, in order to keep this trend going.”

Cayman may still see positive cases shortly as a result of another significant arrival of people today on the British Airways flight, adding to those who have returned over the last week. There are currently 116 in isolation largely in government quarantine facilities.