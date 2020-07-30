56lbs of ganja found by members of the public

(CNS): Two different members of the public alerted the authorities yesterday to hauls of ganja they had found in local waters in two separate districts, which weighed a total of 56lbs. One person found a package in the water off Andresen Road in West Bay, while another found a package floating in the sea off Rum Point Drive in North Side.

The person who found the package, weighing 26lbs, in West Bay turned it into Harbour Patrol officers around lunchtime.

Then at around 5:30pm the members of the public who had found several packages of ganja in North Side called 911. Police officers went to the location and recovered four parcels, which weighed about 30lbs.

In both cases the officers contacted the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, who took control of the suspected ganja haul.

The RCIPS commended these members of the public for doing the right thing and turning these packages over to the authorities. Officials advised anyone who discovers any package that may contain illegal substances to do the same.

Comments (3)

  1. Anonymous says:
    30/07/2020 at 7:30 pm

    Legalize it and stop the dealers. Easy.

  2. Anonymous says:
    30/07/2020 at 7:00 pm

    There are some serious issues in the North Side area. The level and type of trash in the area suggests that there must be a significant number of people sleeping rough by the ocean.

  3. Anonymous says:
    30/07/2020 at 6:55 pm

    Lol I wonder how much they found and how much they turned in was the same

