56lbs of ganja found by members of the public

Cayman Islands Coast Guard

(CNS): Two different members of the public alerted the authorities yesterday to hauls of ganja they had found in local waters in two separate districts, which weighed a total of 56lbs. One person found a package in the water off Andresen Road in West Bay, while another found a package floating in the sea off Rum Point Drive in North Side.

The person who found the package, weighing 26lbs, in West Bay turned it into Harbour Patrol officers around lunchtime.

Then at around 5:30pm the members of the public who had found several packages of ganja in North Side called 911. Police officers went to the location and recovered four parcels, which weighed about 30lbs.

In both cases the officers contacted the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, who took control of the suspected ganja haul.

The RCIPS commended these members of the public for doing the right thing and turning these packages over to the authorities. Officials advised anyone who discovers any package that may contain illegal substances to do the same.